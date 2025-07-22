Lions survive a scare from brilliant First Nations & Pasifika XV

First Nations & Pasifika 19

Lions 24

THIS WAS SUPPOSED to be about some of Andy Farrell’s Lions putting their hands up for the second Test. Instead, most people will leave Marvel Stadium in Melbourne talking about some of the guys who the Wallabies should call on.

First Nations & Pasifika XV’s stirring, niggly, powerful performance in front of 30,420 people ensured that what might have been a forgettable final midweek game was perhaps the most enjoyable of the Lions tour.

The Lions started impressively, but Toutai Kefu’s team ground their way back into the tie with a show of fight, ferocity, and finesse. Their scrum and lineout were good and defensively, they put the Lions under serious pressure, picking off several intercepts.



Explosive Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou suggested that Joe Schmidt should call on him for the second Lions Test this weekend. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was excellent in the second row, while flankers Charlie Gamble and Seru Uru made life very uncomfortable for the Lions.

The First Nations & Pasifika XV looked well coached by Kefu, Sekope Kepu, and Tana Umaga, and this was the kind of physical, focused performance that the tour has been crying out for.

With all of that in mind, Farrell will be relieved that his men found a way to overcome the Pasifika grit in the second half.

The First Nations & Pasifika XV were excellent. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Owen Farrell impressed as captain and inside centre, setting up Jamie Osborne’s first try with a classy left-footed chip, then putting Duhan van der Merwe away with a clever dummy and delayed pass in the second half.

Farrell’s smooth performance suggested he has a role to play in the second Test, most likely off the bench.

Garry Ringrose was sharp off the bench after a cruel early injury for Darcy Graham just after he had scored a debut try.

Blair Kinghorn had a tricky first half on his return from an injury, twice getting intercepted, but he looked more like himself thereafter, his excellent quick catch-pass sending Osborne over for his second try in the second half. Fullback Kinghorn is certainly in with a chance of featuring in the second Test.

It was interesting to see Welsh back row Jac Morgan replaced with 30 minutes still remaining, first Test sub back row Ben Earl coming on in his place. Perhaps that was a hint at second Test involvement for Morgan, or perhaps Farrell just wanted more match minutes in Earl’s legs.

Otherwise, Scottish scrum-half Ben White and lock Scott Cummings had good games, while experienced England hooker Jamie George was another to show his quality.

First Nations & Pasifika XV found themselves 14-0 down after just 12 minutes but they awoke in thrilling fashion as wing Triston Reilly – just back from a yellow card for a high tackle on Graham – intercepted a Kinghorn pass to score.

Darcy Graham scored early on but was injured soon after. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Blindside flanker Uru smashed over from close range soon after and Lions lock James Ryan was sin-binned for back-to-back penalty concessions in quick succession.

Another intercept from Jack Debreczeni nearly allowed Kefu’s men to take the lead before the break but the Lions just about scrambled to carry the 14-14 scoreline into half time.

Farrell’s men looked more assured after the break as Osborne’s second and van der Merwe’s try sent them 24-14 ahead but the First Nations & Pasifika XV continued to fight hard.

With 10 minutes left, out-half Kurtley Beale sent replacement back row Rob Leota over and that meant some nervy final few minutes for Farrell’s Lions.

It wasn’t to be. The First Nations & Pasifika XV lost, but they won more than a few fans.

First Nations & Pasifika XV scorers:

Tries: Triston Reilly, Seru Uru, Rob Leota

Conversions: Kurtley Beale [2 from 3]

Lions scorers:

Tries: Jamie Osborne [2], Darcy Graham, Duhan van der Merwe

Conversions: Fin Smith [2 from 4]

FIRST NATIONS & PASIFIKA XV: Andy Muirhead; Filipo Daugunu (Jack Debreczeni ’11), Lalakai Foketi, David Feliuai (Jarrah McLeod ’41), Triston Reilly (yellow card ’5); Kurtley Beale, Kalani Thomas (Harrison Goddard ’55); Lington Ieli (Marley Pearce ’55), Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Richie Asiata ’46), Taniela Tupou (Mesake Doge ’46); Darcy Swain, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; Seru Uru (Rob Leota ’52), Charlie Gamble, Tuaina Taii Tualima (Mesake Vocevoce ’67).

LIONS: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham (Garry Ringrose ’17), Jamie Osborne, Owen Farrell (captain), Duhan van der Merwe; Fin Smith (Marcus Smith ’67, reversal ’73), Ben White; Pierre Schoeman (Rory Sutherland ’74), Jamie George (Ewan Ashman ’74), Finlay Bealham (Thomas Clarkson ’51); James Ryan (yellow card ’23) (Gregor Brown ’54), Scott Cummings; Jac Morgan (Ben Earl ’51), Josh van der Flier, Henry Pollock.

Replacement not used: Alex Mitchell

Referee: Nika Amashukeli [GRU].