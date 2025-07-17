Van der Flier unlucky to miss out as Lions pick Curry at 7

THE LIONS’ STRENGTH in depth in the back five of the scrum meant there were always going to be a couple of very good back row players left out of the first Test.

That became even more apparent as Andy Farrell used both Tadhg Beirne and Ollie Chessum at blindside flanker during the warm-up games, strongly suggesting that one of them would wear the number six shirt against the Wallabies.

Then you have to factor in that once Caelan Doris was ruled out of this tour with injury, it seemed highly likely that the in-form Jack Conan would be at number eight, given that he is a true specialist in that position.

That means you were left with five back rows competing for the number seven jersey. Tom Curry, Josh van der Flier, Jac Morgan, Ben Earl, and Henry Pollock can all excel at openside.

In the end, Andy Farrell has gone for Englishman Curry in the starting back row with Beirne and Conan, while Chessum and Earl are the two forwards who will cover the back five of the scrum from the bench.

There had been lots of understandable hype around 20-year-old Pollock playing a Test role for the Lions due to his x-factor but though he has been on an upward trajectory, this first Wallabies clash has come just too soon for him.

Morgan, the only remaining Welshman on this tour, put his hand up with some strong warm-up displays, as well as his relentless impact in the Six Nations even as the team around him struggled. On another tour, Morgan might have been a major star.

And then there is van der Flier, the World Rugby player of the year in 2022 and a man who has continued to be a force in Test rugby since. He’s a player Farrell has trusted for a long time and he has repaid that trust with brilliant performances.

Van der Flier misses out on the matchday 23. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

There’s no doubt van der Flier is unlucky to miss out on involvement in the first Test, although that certainly doesn’t mean he won’t have a role to play in this three-game series. Farrell will undoubtedly have reiterated that to the Leinster and Ireland flanker.

Curry has made errors in the Lions’ warm-up games and they have been obvious ones. He offloaded loosely a couple of times in the defeat to Argentina and then did the same against the Brumbies in what was seen as the first Test rehearsal.

That kind of mistake sticks in the mind and they’re something that Curry has to snuff out, but what is less obvious is his remarkable work-rate and speed off the ball, as well as his potent physicality in close quarters. Curry’s kick chase efforts are jaw-dropping and his ability to back up a big sprint with another one soon after is exemplary.

Curry is the “engine that we all know we need in regards to Test match football,” as Farrell put it today.

Curry was exceptional for England in this year’s Six Nations, playing at something close to his peak, having recovered from surgery on a hip issue that could have threatened his career.

The 27-year-old was a key man as England came second in the 2019 World Cup and then claimed what seemed like an unlikely third place at the 2023 tournament.

Curry started all three Tests for the Lions under Warren Gatland on the last tour in 2021.

So Curry is a proven force at the highest level of the game, including in the most recent international competition, the Six Nations.

He may have made mistakes in the Lions’ warm-up games, but Farrell clearly believes the big occasion on Saturday will bring out the best in Curry. The Lions boss said “big match temperament” was a key factor in how the Lions selected this team.

Even still, it must have been hard for Farrell to leave van der Flier out of this matchday 23. The Irish openside might not be as eye-catching as other back row players, but he is always exceptionally accurate, powerful, and hard-working. When Ireland have been at their best, van der Flier has invariably been at the heart of their efforts.

Van der Flier joined Pollock and Duhan van der Merwe in representing the Lions on a trip to the Great Barrier Reef today, which will surely be a cool trip but they would all rather be back in Brisbane with their feet up preparing for the first Test.

For now, van der Flier will provide support and hope that his Test chance is still to come.