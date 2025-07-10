Beirne captains Lions in final warm-up against AUNZ Invitational

TADHG BEIRNE WILL captain the British and Irish Lions for the second time in their final warm-up game in Australia ahead of the three-Test series against the Wallabies.

Head coach Andy Farrell has named Beirne as skipper in the second row in a completely-changed side for Saturday’s clash with the AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide tomorrow [KO 11am Irish time, Sky Sports].

With Blair Kinghorn having injured his knee yesterday against the Brumbies, Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan will get the final shot at earning the Lions’ number 15 shirt for the Tests, while Irish team-mates Mack Hansen and James Ryan also start for the Lions.

Owen Farrell will make his first appearance of the tour as a replacement, while there is an all-Irish sub front row of Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Finlay Bealham.

Ben White, a late injury call-up like Farrell, gets his first start at scrum-half and partners Fin Smith in the halfbacks.

The Scotland centre pairing of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones returns, while Duhan van der Merwe makes up the back three along with Keenan and Hansen.

Henry Pollock, Jac Morgan and Ben Earl get the last chance to impress in the back row, while Pierre Schoeman teams up with England’s Luke Cowan-Dickie and Will Stuart in the front row.

Lions (v AUNZ Invitational XV):

15.⁠ ⁠ Hugo Keenan

14.⁠ ⁠ Mack Hansen

13.⁠ ⁠ Huw Jones

12.⁠ ⁠ Sione Tuipulotu

11.⁠ ⁠ Duhan van Der Merwe

10.⁠ ⁠ Fin Smith

9.⁠ ⁠ Ben White

1.⁠ ⁠ Pierre Schoeman

2.⁠ ⁠ Luke Cowan-Dickie

3.⁠ ⁠ Will Stuart

4.⁠ ⁠ James Ryan

5.⁠ ⁠ Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6.⁠ ⁠ Henry Pollock

7.⁠ ⁠ Jac Morgan

8.⁠ ⁠ Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17.⁠ ⁠ Andrew Porter

18.⁠ ⁠ Finlay Bealham

19.⁠ ⁠ Scott Cummings

20.⁠ ⁠ Josh van der Flier

21.⁠ ⁠ Alex Mitchell

22.⁠ ⁠ Marcus Smith

23.⁠ ⁠ Owen Farrell

Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].