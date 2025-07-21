Owen Farrell captains the Lions for final midweek game

LIONS HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has named Owen Farrell as captain for Tuesday’s final midweek game against the First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne [KO 11am Irish time, Sky Sports].

Lions boss Farrell welcomes Blair Kinghorn back from a knee injury in the number 15 shirt, while Garry Ringrose makes his comeback from concussion on the Lions bench, boosting selection options for the second Wallabies Test.

However, Mack Hansen, who has been dealing with a foot injury, is not involved.

Farrell has named a completely changed starting XV from last weekend’s first Test win over Australia, although three players back up on the Lions bench, with Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, and Marcus Smith included as replacements again.

Irish outside centre Jamie Osborne and tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson get their Lions debuts tomorrow, having linked up with the squad last week.

Kinghorn makes up an all-Scottish back three with Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham, while Osborne will combine with Farrell in midfield.

Scotland’s Ben White has been partnered with Fin Smith in the halfbacks, while Ireland’s Finlay Bealham joins Jamie George and Pierre Schoeman in the front row.

Scott Cummings and James Ryan combine in the second row, with Jac Morgan, Josh van der Flier, and Henry Pollock looking to state their second Test claims in the back row.

Scottish lock Gregor Brown, who only joined the squad in Melbourne on Sunday, has been included among the replacements, which includes three other players who were late call-ups to the Lions squad in Clarkson, Ewan Ashman, and Rory Sutherland.

Lions (v First Nations & Pasifika XV):

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Darcy Graham

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Owen Farrell (captain)

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Fin Smith

9. Ben White

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Jamie George

3. Finlay Bealham

4. James Ryan

5. Scott Cummings

6. Jac Morgan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Henry Pollock

Replacements:

16. Ewan Ashman

17. Rory Sutherland

18. Tom Clarkson

19. Gregor Brown

20. Ben Earl

21. Alex Mitchell

22. Marcus Smith

23. Garry Ringrose

Referee: Nika Amashukeli [GRU].