Wednesday 16 December 2020
Liveblog

Confirmation of tonight’s teams below. Interestingly, there’s no room for Ireland international Matt Doherty, who does not make the bench even.

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s one of the biggest games of the season so far.

These sides currently occupy the top two on 25 points, with Spurs ahead on goal difference.

Southampton could go ahead of them temporarily at least, if they beat Arsenal, with the Saints leading 1-0 in that game at the time of writing.

Tottenham haven’t won at Anfield since May 2011, but given their excellent form, will probably be more confident than usual going into this game.

Liverpool have a significant injury list, while they have already dropped 11 points this season — just four fewer than the entirety of last season.

Nonetheless, the Reds have lost just one Premier League game so far, as have Spurs, with Aston Villa and Everton respectively the teams that have picked up three points against them.

