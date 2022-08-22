4 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s still very early in the season but this match already feels like a crucial game for both sides.

Man United’s start under Erik ten Hag could hardly have been worse amid deserved defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Liverpool have also had a frustrating start as they are still looking for their first win, after dropping points against both Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Given that they have been the far better of the two in recent times, the Anfield club will be strong favourites, but United delivering a much-improved performance and getting something out of this game is not inconceivable.