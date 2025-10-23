LIVE: Shkendija v Shelbourne, Uefa Conference League

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Shelbourne opened the league phase campaign with a creditable 0-0 draw against Swedish side BK Häcken.

Tonight, they face another test as they play Shkendija, who are currently third after nine matches in the Macedonian top flight.

Already guaranteed over €3 million, a win tonight would net the Dublin side an additional €400,000, while €133,000 is the reward for drawing games.

Joey O’Brien’s side are in decent form, winning their last four successive Premier Division matches, including a defeat of soon-to-be-champions Shamrock Rovers.

As a result, they are virtually assured of European football again next season, as they sit third with two games to play.