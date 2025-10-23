The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Shkendija v Shelbourne, Uefa Conference League
The Shelbourne team warm up ahead of the game. ©INPHO ©INPHO
Confirmation of the Shelbourne starting XI…
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Shelbourne opened the league phase campaign with a creditable 0-0 draw against Swedish side BK Häcken.
Tonight, they face another test as they play Shkendija, who are currently third after nine matches in the Macedonian top flight.
Already guaranteed over €3 million, a win tonight would net the Dublin side an additional €400,000, while €133,000 is the reward for drawing games.
Joey O’Brien’s side are in decent form, winning their last four successive Premier Division matches, including a defeat of soon-to-be-champions Shamrock Rovers.
As a result, they are virtually assured of European football again next season, as they sit third with two games to play.
