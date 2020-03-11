Can Jurgen Klopp’s champions overturn a 1-0 deficit at a packed Anfield?
Anfield looks unusually packed 20 minutes ahead of kick off: a crowd either eager to respond to their manager… or just to be part of a crowd.
“Atletico can be annoying but we can be annoying too, we have to keep calm and play our football”, Klopp tells BT ahead of kick-off.
Scenes earlier this evening, as the team bus was welcomed on its way to Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp has issued Anfield a rallying call ahead of this one:
“The key word tonight will be ‘intensity’. Madrid will have it – we know this. So we must have higher intensity, in the positive sense, in all that we do.
“Our visitors’ supporters will be passionate and loud. Cool! We can be better if we are prepared to work for it. Our visitors’ players will be focused, prepared and hungry. Cool! We can be better if we are prepared to work for it.
“I cannot emphasise enough how important it is to leave any sense of ‘what if’ or even ‘what might be’ outside the stadium. In the stands and on the pitch we need to be in every moment. This is how you create special moments.
“Wanting something isn’t enough. Plenty will want something. We have proved already and we can prove again it’s about ‘doing’. It’s about doing the work and then getting the rewards. Anfield has been our biggest asset for such a long time and we never fall into the trap of thinking it just happens because tickets are sold and gates are opened.
On nights like this, the Anfield crowd is the ‘transfer’ that no other club can ever acquire, no matter how much they crave it. It can’t be copied or replicated. It’s special to us. It is ours and we must always cherish its positive impact.
“As always the message to the players and the crowd is very similar. Be yourselves, trust yourselves, embrace the joy of the moment and do your best.
“It’s all you can ever ask.”
Okay, we’re going to mention this here and then concentrate on the football: but there are very real questions as to whether this game should be going ahead. Madrid has seen a surge in outbreaks in Covid-19, to the point that Simon Coveney has warned Irish citizens to avoid any non-essential travel to Madrid.
The other game tonight, PSG v Dortmund, is being played behind closed doors.
Jurgen Klopp and his players have made the Anfield crowd a critical part of this game from the conclusion of the game in Madrid, but nobody could have anticipated the fact that there’s a crowd there at all would be such a major talking point.
Given the Covid-19 outbreak, should this game be going ahead?
WWE star Seamus has turned up on BT Sport, asking Des Kelly how he combines the BT gig with life as Phibsboro’s most notable carpet magnate.
Alisson is out with injury, so it’s time once again for Adrian to stand up and be counted. Jordan Henderson has recovered from the hamstring he twanged in the first leg to return to midfield, with Fabinho the fall-guy.
Andy Robertson returns having missed the league game at the weekend, while the front three reassemble.
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 11, 2020
Our side to face @atleti 👊
Atleti are boosted by the return of Kieran Trippier and Joao Felix, the latter the coronated European Wunderkid before Erling Haaland arrived on the scene.
And look! Diego Costa starts too.
[👥] 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐈 ⚡— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 11, 2020
⚽ #LFCAtleti
⭐ #UCL | 🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/3UfQzXvUQU
PARK YOUR WORRIES and wrap yourself in an evening of loud and frantic normality.
It’s another European night at Anfield, as Liverpool bid to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid.
It will be played in a full stadium, and while Liverpool are facing a pretty sturdy opponent without their first-choice goalkeeper, they do have a heck of a record to protect.
They have never lost a two-legged European tie under Jurgen Klopp, and he’s not lost a European game at Anfield since taking charge in 2015. Plus, the last time Liverpool had to over turn a first leg defeat to a Spanish team, it turned out pretty well…
Atleti come here stronger than they were in the first leg, and the tie is beautifully poised.
Kick off at Anfield is at 8pm, with team news to follow here. Get in touch with us below the line, or emailing gavincooney@the42.ie.
We’re not quite sure what’s on the horizon for us all, but we do have some certainty over the next couple of hours.
This game is on, it’s happening and it should be fantastic.
Let’s enjoy it.
