Saturday 27 August 2022
Liverpool crush Bournemouth 9-0 to equal biggest Premier League win

They secured their first victory of the season in an emphatic fashion.

By AFP Saturday 27 Aug 2022
LIVERPOOL EQUALLED THE record for the biggest Premier League win on Saturday by thrashing Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield to register their first victory of the season at the fourth attempt.

Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz both scored twice with strikes from Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho and a Chris Mepham own goal completing the scoring.

Liverpool’s victory matched Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995. United defeated Southampton by the same score last year, while Leicester also won 9-0 at Southampton in 2019.

More to follow.

