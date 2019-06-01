We went minute-by-minute as Tottenham faced Liverpool in the Champions League final.
Liveblog
Good evening ladies and gentleman, you’re very welcome along to our coverage of what promises to be an exciting and dramatic night of Champions League final action as Liverpool and Tottenham face off at the Wanda Metropolitano.
It all comes down to this. In a few hour’s time either Jordan Henderson or Hugo Lloris will be lifting the Champions League high into Madrid night’s sky after an all-Premier League affair which very few of us could have begun to imagine at the start of the season.
Since taking over in 2015 Jurgen Klopp has moulded the Merseysiders into one of Europe’s most formidable and feared sides. With six final losses and just one win to his name, the German will be desperate to put his previous Europa League and Champions League shortcomings behind him.
In fact, the build-up to tonight’s final in the Spanish capital has focussed as much on each club’s respective manager as much as the teams themselves. This is Mauricio Pochettino first-ever European final — Klopp’s fourth — and both managers are aiming to secure their first trophy in English football.
Both Liverpool and Tottenham looked dead and buried come the second leg of their semi-finals against Barcelona and Ajax, but two of the most astonishing, remarkable comebacks in the history of this great competition one night after the other sees the pair set up an intriguing and fascinating final.
Reds supporters want a sixth star on their badge, while Spurs fans are dreaming of their first. It promises to be a captivating night of football ahead. Stick with us, kick-off at the Wanda is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8.00pm.
Let’s get started with tonight’s team news…
TEAM NEWS: The news we’ve all been waiting for, but finally we have official confirmation that Harry Kane will start tonight’s Champions League final, with semi-final hat-trick hero Lucas Moura missing out.
Kane has hardly kicked a ball in two months but has recovered enough to start the biggest game in Spurs’ history to date. Moura will definitely feel hard done by following his heroics against Ajax, but main man Kane is given the nod alongside Son Heung-min and Dele Alli up front.
It’s captain Hugo Lloris between the sticks, hoping he can lift this famous trophy less than a year after skippering France to the World Cup, with a back four of Kieran Tripper, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose in front of him.
Harry Winks has also recovered in time to make Poch’s starting XI, sitting deep in midfield with Moussa Sissoko while Ireland’s Danish nemesis Christian Eriksen picks up the playmakers’ role behind Kane.
For Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has also made a big call (kind of) injury-wise, with Roberto Firmino also recovering from his own injury setback to make the Reds’ starting XI tonight to complete that deadly trio with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.
Naby Keita is Liverpool’s only major absentee tonight, with Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho in the middle of the park. Alisson is a major upgrade on last year’s final goalkeeper Loris Karius.
He lines up between the sticks behind a backline of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson.
It’s worth remembering those two phenomenal semi-finals. Honestly, two of the greatest football matches in modern times. They say finals are tight and cagey affairs which only disappoint, but if we can muster anything close to those two dramatic wins against against Barcelona and Ajax, then we’ll be doing well.Source: Liverpool FC/YouTube
It’s the biggest game in club football, an estimated 80,000 Liverpool fans alone have descended upon the Spanish capital, the weather is roasting and it’s all set up to be a cracker.
Jurgen Klopp’s men are hoping to put the pain of their Premier League title chase behind them with a sixth European Cup, while Spurs are seeking their first ever Champions League crown tonight.
Claudio Ranieri has made the trip to Madrid for tonight’s final and he’s more than happy to pose for photos with giddy supporters. What a man, Claudio.
Speaking to BT Sport just now, Jurgen Klopp has stressed the point that there are no favourites for tonight’s final, but did accept that his side were very much up against it versus Real Madrid 12 months ago. A different animal entirely with all due respect.
You do get the sense that Liverpool weren’t able to give a full, proper account of themselves in Kiev with those two howlers from Loris Karius plus that Sergio Ramos-inflicted injury which left Mohamed Salah in tears needing to come off.
A year on and Klopp’s side are stronger than ever before. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have played beyond their years this season and have each come on leaps and bounds to become one of the Reds’ most crucial assets.
Jordan Henderson, so often criticised as not good enough to take the place of a Naby Keita or a James Milner, has flourished in the second half of this season as the workhorse of the midfield.
On top of it all, that front trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino have scored 68 goals between them in all competitions this season. Mane has probably been the star — he scored in Kiev a year ago but will want to go one better and help lead Liverpool to glory in Madrid.
I am genuinely concerned for this Jurgen Klopp doppelgänger’s safety out in Madrid tonight. Death by selfie?
Liverpool fans mob a Jurgen Klopp doppelganger in Madrid 😂 pic.twitter.com/AqG5xb5pAd— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 1, 2019
It is a sea of red out there at the Wanda Metropolitano, Liverpool supporters outnumbering their Tottenham counterparts.
It’s a cracking atmosphere as chorus’ of You’ll Never Walk Alone is belted out with boos and whistles from the Spurs fans trying to drown it out.
Both sets of players have come out and completed their respective warm-ups. Not that they’d need much warming up. There are temperatures of up to 32 degrees in the Spanish capital at the moment.Source: BT Sport/YouTube
Cork goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been included in Jurgen Klopp’s match-day squad and takes his place on the bench for tonight’s final. What a moment for the 20-year-old who was plying his trade with Ringmahon Rangers just six years ago.
Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher warming up for Liverpool @rtesport pic.twitter.com/VeXobCpQqA— Paul O'Flynn (@OFlynnPaul) June 1, 2019
There will be a moment’s silence before kick-off is memory of former Arsenal, Atletico, Real Madrid and Seville forward José Antonio Reyes, who tragically passed away today at the age of 35.
Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain.— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019
Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019
Rest in peace, Jose ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AT6rLFutvI
KICK-OFF: We’re underway in Madrid for the first half!
PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL!
Drama right from the start as Liverpool earn a penalty after just 24 seconds, can you believe it? A cross from Sadio Mane strikes the arm of Moussa Sissoko inside the box. Slovenian referee Damir Skomina points to the spot.
GOAL! TOTTENHAM 0-1 LIVERPOOL (SALAH 2)
It’s there! Mohamed Salah’s first touch of the ball gives Liverpool the lead from the spot. He smashes a powerful strike down the middle as Hugo Lloris dives to his left and it’s 1-0 to Liverpool inside just two minutes. What a start. Wow.
Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 1, 2019
Salah gives Liverpool the lead from the penalty spot.#Salah #VMSport #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/iUrQCOj7xJ
Incredible drama right from the get-go. Moussa Sissoko will argue that it wasn’t a penalty and that there wasn’t a whole deal he could do about the ball striking him, but Liverpool fans will say his arm was in an unnatural position. Either way, we have a breakthrough.
Tottenham look for an immediate response as Christian Eriksen swings a corner deep into the middle of the box. Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are all up for it, but it’s Virgil van Dijk who rises highest to head clear.
It’s the worst possible start for Spurs, who do look a little unnerved out there at the moment. It’s hard to imagine any of Mauricio Pochettino’s players expected to be a goal down after just two minutes. Still, plenty of time to go.
Heung-Min Son causes all sorts of danger inside the box with quick feet which dance past Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho. The ball is spilled out to the feet of Moussa Sissoko, but he fails to hit the target with a poor effort.
Dangerous moment down the other end. Trent Alexander-Arnold sends an inviting corner into the box. Hugo Lloris rushes quickly from his goal-line to punch clear — he has a lot of significant distance to come, but the skipper gets to the ball first and punches clear.
A more even contest now as Spurs push men forward, looking for an opening down both flanks as Kieran Tripper and Danny Rose venture forward. Liverpool pinned back a little here, with Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum pressing left and right to try and win possession back.
Very, very close to a second for Liverpool following a lull in play. Trent Alexander-Arnold sees time and space open up outside the box and let’s fly with a powerful effort on his right peg which flies just wide of the post.
There’s a pause in play now as a pitch invader manages to evade security and run towards the centre circle. Hopefully the stewards manage to bring them back to their seat, they clearly just got lost.
Nearly a chance on the counter for Spurs. Heung-Min Son races clean through with only Alexander-Arnold to beat, but the young defender keeps his cool, sticks a foot in and manages to tip the ball away just in the nick of time. Good defending.
Mohamed Salah looks to get his second. He twists and turns his marker inside the penalty area and toe-pokes a shot just over the top of Lloris’ crossbar. Liverpool enjoying the upper hand now.
The record books show that Mohamed Salah’s penalty tonight is the second-fastest goal in the history of European Cup/Champions League finals. The fastest? Paolo Maldini, of course, back in 2005 against Liverpool in Istanbul.
Approaching the half hour mark in Madrid. Salah’s penalty still the difference between the sides, with chances for Son, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah again the closest either side has come to another goal. It’s tight out there.
Son races clear down the left wing with a brilliant run behind enemy lines, but the linesman’s flag is raised for offside against the star forward. A lot of frustrated Spurs faces out there at the moment. Not a lot going their way and still awaiting a first shot on target.
Alexander-Arnold ventures forward yet again from defence. He strikes, aiming for Lloris’ bottom right corner, but the 20-year-old’s effort veers well wide of the target. He has been very involved so far with half an hour gone, very much getting the better of Kieran Tripper.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men enjoying some decent openings over the last few minutes, but their final ball has been nothing short of sloppy and undercooked. Sissoko tries to slip a pass through for Kane or Son to latch onto, but Joel Matip sticks his leg out to provide the interception.
A chorus of Allez, Allez, Allez envelopes around the Wanda. Waves and waves of red shirts fill the ground from one corner to the next. Ten minutes to go before half-time and — incredibly — Salah’s penalty has been the only shot on target.
Good attacking play from Jordan Henderson as Liverpool venture forward again. He intercepts Alderweireld’s pass, punts the ball into space and re-gains possession all to himself, but the captain’s cross is poor and flies out of bounds.
Two chances in quick succession, both outside the box for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Firstly Andy Robertson let’s fly with a powerful, left-footed strike which forces Hugo Lloris into a really decent save. Next Mo Salah decides to have a pop, but his shot flies over the bar.
Roberto Firmino causes a few headaches on the edge of the box, touching the ball left and right away from defenders. He earns a corner kick which Alexander-Arnold swings into the box, but neither van Dijk nor Joel Matip can test Lloris with a header.
Good chance for Tottenham in a 3 v 3 situation against the run of play. Dele Alli has the ball at his feet as Kane and Son both go on individual runs begging for a pass. Alli dilly-dallies on it though, and his pass is picked up easily by Alisson coming from his line. Poor play from Alli there, it has to be said.
There will be two minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half.
Another close opportunity for Spurs, but once again it’s not taken. Christian Eriksen collects the ball following some really good work by Moussa Sissoko in midfield. Eriksen tees himself up and has a pop from distance, but it flies well over the bar.
HALF-TIME: TOTTENHAM 0-1 LIVERPOOL
There’s the whistle and we’re halfway there. A cagey enough opening 45 minutes at the Wanda sees Liverpool go into the break 1-0 ahead.
Chances were few and far between in that opening half, but boy oh boy did the game start in explosive fashion.
With just 24 seconds on the clock referee Damir Skomina pointed to the spot as Moussa Sissoko was penalised for handling the ball from Sadio Mane’s cross into the box.
Mohamed Salah took responsibility for the spot-kick and made absolutely no mistake, firing down the middle to put the Reds ahead inside just two minutes.
After that, there were chances here and there for Son, Alexander-Arnold and Eriksen, but none which really ever tested Lloris or Alisson.
It’s finely balanced, advantage Liverpool in Madrid. More action to come very shortly!
SECOND HALF: We’re back underway for another 45 minutes!
No changes for either side at the break. Harry Kane really did struggle inside the first half but will continue for the meantime. Lucas Moura is there to be sprung from the bench, remember, no doubt with a point to prove after being dropped.
Kieran Tripper sends a decent cross into the box, floating one right at the back post where Dele Alli is completely free. He sticks his head out to try and bring the ball under control, but Trent Alexander-Arnold cleans up and runs away with the ball.
50A lot better from Tottenham inside the first five minutes of the second half, even though it is quite scrappy. Still no shot on target for Poch’s men, though. They will want to fix that fairly promptly as it’s been a very comfortable evening for Alisson so far.
Powerful break as Tottenham bomb forward with loads of bodies running left and right. Eriksen picks out the unmarked Harry Winks just outside the box, but his first touch is really poor and he barrels into Andy Robertson.
A first proper strike of the second half for Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold finds Fabinho free. The Brazilian opts for a rare strike at goal — from distance — but Winks’ block takes the sting out of his shot and Lloris can gather with ease.
Close again for Liverpool. Robertson fizzes a long cross right into the mixer looking for the run of Sadio Mane. It looks like he might have a free tap-in right in front of goal, but Lloris scrambles off his line and bravely dives on the ball to end the danger.
Close! Spurs’ best chance of the second half so far sees Dele Alli with a free strike at goal with n0-one around him. He has no-one but Alisson to beat as the ball comes back down to earth ready and waiting to be hit on the volley… but out of absolutely no-where Trent Alexander-Arnold throws himself in the way to block. Crucial defending.
Really decent spell for Spurs here. Sissoko’s shot outside the box on his right foot is blocked away for a corner. Eriksen’s delivery meets the head of Jan Vertonghen, but the Belgian’s effort is always edging over the bar.
A first substitution of the evening. Hero of the semi-final second leg against Barcelona Divock Origi is sprung from the bench by Jurgen Klopp. He joins the attack, taking the place of Roberto Firmino, who has had an uncharacteristically quiet game.
A second change in a row by Klopp. This time it’s in midfield, James Milner coming on in place of Georginio Wijnaldum. Less than half an hour to go and yet it’s still quite finely balanced. After Salah’s early penalty we might have greedily expected a goal-fest here. Sadly, it’s been cagey. A lot better in the second half though.
A first switch of the evening for Tottenham. Mauricio Pochettino will know he needs a lot more clinical edge up front and after more than an hour he has called upon Lucas Moura. He replaces Harry Winks, with Spurs now enjoying four forwards up top searching for the equaliser. It’s now or never.
Alexander-Arnold enjoys more time on the ball down that right flank and eyes up a cross looking for Jordan Henderson. The Liverpool skipper was pulling away near the penalty spot, but Jan Vertonghen reads the danger and gets his head in the way to intercept.
Chance! James Milner flashes a left-footed effort inches wide of the bottom corner. It’s the closest either side has come to a goal since the interval. Good play by Mo Salah on the edge of the box to set Milner up, but his shot creeped narrowly the wrong side of Lloris’ post.
Massive shouts for a Tottenham penalty from behind the Liverpool goal. The ball struck James Milner inside the area. But unlike in the first half when Sissoko was penalised, Milner’s arms appeared to be down by his side.
Very, very close again for Liverpool. A counter-attack out of no-where sees Salah free in oceans of space down near the corner flag. Bodies in white jerseys flood back in their droves — Salah picks out the run of Mane arriving with them, but the Senegal international can’t configure a shot as his first touch is too heavy. A big let-off for Spurs.
Almost from Dele Alli. Son arrives on the edge of the area following some excellent work by Christian Eriksen. Son’s pass is slightly behind Alli, but the England international very nearly chips the ball into Alisson’s top corner. It lacks enough power though, and the Brazilian goalkeeper leaps high into the air to catch.
Another counter-attack at incredible speed almost sees Son clean through with a free strike at goal. He runs as fast as his legs will allow him to try and catch up with the ball. The Spurs striker pulls his left leg back ready to hit… but Virgil van Dijk arrives at the last possible second to toe-poke the ball away from danger. Expert defending from the Dutchman.
Dele Alli rises high inside the box but his effort flies over the crossbar again. Kieran Tripper curled a brilliant cross right into the mixer — Alli beat Joel Matip to the ball, but he failed to hit the target when it was needed. A lot better from Spurs here with just over 10 minutes to go.
Close! Two brilliant opportunities in quick succession for Tottenham, who really are piling on the pressure now. Firstly, Son hit a long-distance effort which Alisson could only parry right back into the box. A few moments later the ball fell on a plate for Lucas Moura to strike right in front of goal — but his right-footed shot was saved by the Liverpool goalkeeper.
A third and final substitution by Mauricio Pochettino. Their hero against Manchester City at the Etihad back in the quarter-finals, Fernando Llorente, comes on in place of Dele Alli. Spurs now have Kane, Son, Moura and Llorente up front looking for the equaliser. Last throw of the dice.
Free-kick on the edge of the box for Tottenham just when Spurs fans thought they were going to have a penalty. Jordan Henderson collided into Danny Rose right on the edge, but it does seem to be the right call by the referee.
Save! A brilliant free-kick from the right boot of Christian Eriksen forces a brilliant stop from Alisson. The Dane was aiming for the top corner there, but the Brazilian managed to get across just in time to parry the ball away.
The tension inside the Wanda Metropolitano is palpable at the moment. Five minutes to go and everybody looks so fraught and nervous. With all the late drama we’ve seen in this competition this season, you’d be a fool to rule out some more in Madrid tonight.
GOAL! TOTTENHAM 0-2 LIVERPOOL (ORIGI 87)
Goal! Liverpool have surely put this final to bed with a second goal in the 87th minute. It’s that man again, the ultimate Super Sub, Divock Origi. He scored the winner against Everton earlier this season in the last minute, he scored the winner against Barcelona in the semi-finals. Tonight he slams a brilliant low effort on his left foot beyond the reach of Hugo Lloris and into the bottom corner for 2-0.
87 min: GOAL! ⚽️ Liverpool— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 1, 2019
Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool
Divock Origi!
🔴🔴🔴🔴
Live on Virgin Media One!#UCLfinal #VMSport pic.twitter.com/rjHguj3A90
The Liverpool supporters inside the Wanda erupt into cheers and song as they sense their sixth Champions League is all but on its way. Credit where it’s due, it was a precise finish from Origi just when it was needed. He has written himself into the history books and into Liverpool fans’ hearts this season.
A third and final substitution from Jurgen Klopp as his side try and see the clock down here. Joe Gomez makes his way onto the pitch, replacing Sadio Mane for what’s left to go in stoppage time.
There will be five minutes of stoppage time at the end of the second half.
Big shouts for a penalty for Spurs in stoppage time. Harry Kane goes down inside the box under the challenge of Joel Matip, but referee Damir Skomina says no and waves play on. Three minutes to go.
There’s a whole host of late chances for Pochettino’s side here, who aren’t going down without a fight. Son forces a save from Alisson from just inside the box, a rifled effort with loads of power behind it. Next up it’s a header from Harry Kane, but again Alisson won’t be beaten and keeps his clean sheet in tact.
FULL-TIME: TOTTENHAM 0-2 LIVERPOOL
It’s all over! Liverpool are champions of Europe for the sixth time, overtaking Bayern Munich and Barcelona to become the third most successful club in the history of the competition behind AC Milan and Real Madrid.
Jurgen Klopp ends a barren run of cup final defeats to secure his first trophy in English football and his first in charge of a Liverpool side he has moulded into the best team throughout European club football.
Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock with just 1 minute and 48 seconds on the clock from the penalty spot and Super Sub Divock Origi wrapped up the win in the 87th minute with a fine low finish late on.
It’s heartbreak for Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham, who did so incredibly well to get to this stage. But it’s Liverpool’s night as they end an incredible campaign on a high with their sixth European Cup on a historic night for the Merseysiders in Madrid.
