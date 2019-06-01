6:43PM · SATURDAY

Good evening ladies and gentleman, you’re very welcome along to our coverage of what promises to be an exciting and dramatic night of Champions League final action as Liverpool and Tottenham face off at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It all comes down to this. In a few hour’s time either Jordan Henderson or Hugo Lloris will be lifting the Champions League high into Madrid night’s sky after an all-Premier League affair which very few of us could have begun to imagine at the start of the season.

Since taking over in 2015 Jurgen Klopp has moulded the Merseysiders into one of Europe’s most formidable and feared sides. With six final losses and just one win to his name, the German will be desperate to put his previous Europa League and Champions League shortcomings behind him.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

In fact, the build-up to tonight’s final in the Spanish capital has focussed as much on each club’s respective manager as much as the teams themselves. This is Mauricio Pochettino first-ever European final — Klopp’s fourth — and both managers are aiming to secure their first trophy in English football.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham looked dead and buried come the second leg of their semi-finals against Barcelona and Ajax, but two of the most astonishing, remarkable comebacks in the history of this great competition one night after the other sees the pair set up an intriguing and fascinating final.

Reds supporters want a sixth star on their badge, while Spurs fans are dreaming of their first. It promises to be a captivating night of football ahead. Stick with us, kick-off at the Wanda is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8.00pm.