Virgin Media Sport to show over 12 hours of Liverpool's classic European games this weekend

STAYING IN THIS weekend? The chances are you will be.

In the absence of actual live sport, Virgin Sport media have decided to broadcast a series of themed weekends starting this Friday.

To kick things off, they are showing over 12 hours of classic Liverpool footage from their European successes.

That will cover their historic wins in 1977, 1984 and 2005, as well as last year’s triumphant campaign.

3-5 April will then be dedicated to Manchester United and their European Cup finals in 1968, 1999 and 2008.

For rugby fans, 10-13 April will bring memorable Ireland matches from the Six Nations, including the win in Paris from 2000 — when Brian O’Driscoll burst onto the international stage with an incredible hat-trick of tries.

Friday

8pm – Every Liverpool goal, Champions League 2018/19

9pm – Porto v Liverpool, Champions League 2019

10pm – Liverpool v Barcelona, Champions League 2019

Saturday

8pm – Liverpool v Borussia Mönchengladbach, 1977 European Cup final

9pm – Liverpool v Roma, 1984 European Cup final

10pm – AC Milan v Liverpool, 2005 Champions League final

11pm – Man City v Liverpool, Champions League 2017/18

Sunday

8pm – Liverpool’s Road to Madrid, Champions League 2018/19

9pm – Tottenham v Liverpool, 2019 Champions League final

11pm – Tottenham v Liverpool official film

11.15pm – Liverpool v Chelsea, 2019 Super Cup final

