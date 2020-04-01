This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 1 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Virgin Media Sport to show over 12 hours of Liverpool's classic European games this weekend

This should help fill that sizeable void in our lives.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 1 Apr 2020, 11:53 AM
1 hour ago 1,369 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5063485
Steven Gerrard lifting the Champions League trophy in 2005.
Image: Mike Egerton
Steven Gerrard lifting the Champions League trophy in 2005.
Steven Gerrard lifting the Champions League trophy in 2005.
Image: Mike Egerton

STAYING IN THIS weekend? The chances are you will be. 

In the absence of actual live sport, Virgin Sport media have decided to broadcast a series of themed weekends starting this Friday. 

To kick things off, they are showing over 12 hours of classic Liverpool footage from their European successes. 

That will cover their historic wins in 1977, 1984 and 2005, as well as last year’s triumphant campaign. 

3-5 April will then be dedicated to Manchester United and their European Cup finals in 1968, 1999 and 2008.

For rugby fans, 10-13 April will bring memorable Ireland matches from the Six Nations, including the win in Paris from 2000 — when Brian O’Driscoll burst onto the international stage with an incredible hat-trick of tries. 

Friday 

8pm – Every Liverpool goal, Champions League 2018/19
9pm – Porto v Liverpool, Champions League 2019
10pm – Liverpool v Barcelona, Champions League 2019

Saturday 

8pm – Liverpool v Borussia Mönchengladbach, 1977 European Cup final
9pm – Liverpool v Roma, 1984 European Cup final
10pm – AC Milan v Liverpool, 2005 Champions League final
11pm – Man City v Liverpool, Champions League 2017/18

Sunday

8pm – Liverpool’s Road to Madrid, Champions League 2018/19
9pm – Tottenham v Liverpool, 2019 Champions League final
11pm – Tottenham v Liverpool official film
11.15pm – Liverpool v Chelsea, 2019 Super Cup final 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie