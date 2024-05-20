Longford claim Leinster minor football title with extra-time win over Dublin

LONGFORD ARE CELEBRATING Leinster minor football glory after tonight’s 0-15 to 1-10 provincial final success in Tullamore over Dublin.

Captain Mark Cooney notched the critical point that sent the game into extra-time and they held on to fashion a two-point victory.

The result clinched the title for only the fifth time ever for Longford as they ended a 14-year wait since their last success.

Longford players celebrate at the final whistle.

A Longford supporter celebrates during the closing stages of the game. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

And it was a result they will cherish after fighting back in normal time from a four-point interval deficit, trailing 1-4 to 0-3. Senan Bolger’s early goal gave Dublin a strong start.

They were still in the ascendancy with their three-point advantage with ten minutes left but Longford reeled them in courtesy of points from Ben Blessington, Luke Doherty and Cooney, as it finished 1-7 to 0-10 at the end of normal time.

And in extra-time Longford outscored Dublin 0-5 to 0-3 to spark celebrations at the Offaly venue.