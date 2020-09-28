BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 28 September 2020
Liverpool confirm loan exit for Loris Karius

Kamil Grabara has also left on loan, confirming Caoimhin Kelleher’s status as third-choice ‘keeper at Anfield.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 28 Sep 2020, 4:20 PM
Loris Karius, on his way to Union Berlin.
Image: FrankHoermann/SVEN SIMON
Loris Karius, on his way to Union Berlin.
Loris Karius, on his way to Union Berlin.
Image: FrankHoermann/SVEN SIMON

LIVERPOOL HAVE CONFIRMED goalkeeper Loris Karius has again left the club on loan, this time to Bundesliga side Union Berlin. 

Karius hasn’t played a competitive game for Liverpool since his nightmare in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev, and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Turkish club Besiktas. 

Having returned to his parent club at the end of last season, Karius trained with Liverpool this pre-season but has been uninvolved in match day squads in both the Premier League and Carabao Cup. 

He has now returned to Germany with Union Berlin, whom he joins on loan until the end of the season. Germany is Karius’ native country, and it was from the Bundesliga and Jurgen Klopp’s old side Mainz he was signed by Liverpool in 2016. 

He has made 49 appearances for Liverpool, the last of which saw him concede two wretched goals in the 3-1 European Cup final defeat to Madrid. 

Another goalkeeper on the move out of Liverpool is Kamil Grabara, who has signed up for a season-long loan deal at Danish club AGF Aarhus. Grabara has signed a new long-term deal at the club, and spent last season on loan at Championship club Huddersfield Town. 

The moves seem to confirm third-choice status at the club for Irish U21 international Caoimhin Kelleher, with Alisson Becker and Adrian ahead of him in the pecking order. 

