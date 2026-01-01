Rees-Zammit signs new long-term deal at Bristol following R360 breakaway links

LOUIS REES-ZAMMIT has committed his future to Bristol Bears with a new ‘long-term deal’ at the Gallagher PREM club.

The 24-year-old, who joined Pat Lam’s side in August after calling time on his 18-month American football experiment, had been widely tipped for a move to R360.

The breakaway rugby league had been due to launch in the autumn of 2026 before organisers pushed that date back to 2028.

Rees-Zammit, who has scored six tries in eight appearances since joining the Bears, said he is “incredibly happy” to have agreed his extension. Bristol did not disclose the length of the contract in Thursday’s announcement.

“This is the perfect club for me and I’m excited to see what we can achieve here,” the Welsh back said.

“The environment here allows me to express myself and play the game the way I love, and that brings out the best in me.”

Director of Rugby Pat Lam hailed Rees-Zammit as “a world-class talent and someone who embodies the way we want to play at Bristol Bears.

Since coming back from the NFL, he’s shown incredible professionalism and hunger to keep improving. His speed, power and skill set are obvious, but what really stands out is his willingness to learn, adapt and deliver on the biggest stage.

“What’s exciting is that he’s only just scratching the surface of his ability – at just 24-years-old, there’s so much more to come from him.

“If he keeps progressing on this journey, he has everything it takes to become one of the very best players in the world, and we’re delighted he’s committed his long-term future to the club.”