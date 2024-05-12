Irish amateur stuns showjumping world with runner-up finish at prestigious Badminton event

IRISH AMATEUR SHOWJUMPER Lucy Latta completed the performance of a lifetime on Sunday to finish second at the prestigious Badminton Horse Trials in England.

Enniscorthy’s Latta, 27, and her horse RCA Patron Saint came within a whisker of landing Ireland’s first win at the event in 59 years but were just edged out by New Zealand’s Caroline Powell.

Despite a slow start in the dressage phase, Latta started the day in third place overall thanks to a sensational performance in Saturday’s cross-country phase, where she was easily the best in the field with just 0.4 time faults.

And she completed the job on Sunday with eight faults in the showjumping phase good enough for a total of 45.2 penalties and second place behind Powell (43.2).

“What a week. I’d have bitten your hand off if you told me this would have happened at the start of the week,” she said.

Latta — who is the cousin of Grand National-winning jump jockey Robbie Power — added: “I can dream about the Olympics, I would love to think I could go.

“My horse was phenomenal this week, and there’s still loads to improve on with him, in the dressage, and things to clean up in the show jumping.”