Luke Littler celebrates winning his quarter final match against Gerwyn Price. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeClass

Luke Littler throws brilliant 152 checkout at World Grand Prix

The 18-year-old was 2-0 down and survived three match darts to stage a comeback.
11.14pm, 10 Oct 2025

LUKE LITTLER produced a brilliant 152 checkout to beat Gerwyn Price 3-2 and keep alive his hopes of a first World Grand Prix title.

The 18-year-old was 2-0 down and survived three match darts to stage a comeback against the Welshman in their quarter-final in Leicester.

“Very, very strange. I wasn’t happy going 2-0 down. First and second set, I was on the wire every single time,” he told Sky Sports.

“Missing six against the darts in the last leg, I was saying ‘You can’t be doing that’.

“I just thought ‘It’s now or never’ after going 2-0 down. I had to switch on. Find those trebles and not stay on the wire.

“I switched up going for double 16. Everyone knows double 16 is the one that won me the world championship.”

Price, who after squandering his lead came from 2-0 down in the deciding set to take the match to a final leg, was unhappy with the reaction of the crowd.

“Wow, gutted. And this is why we need to play majors in neutral venues/countries,” he posted on Instagram.

“Luke was great in patches at the right time in the end, but I lost that one again.”

Littler will face Johnny Clayton, who cruised to a 3-0 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode, in Saturday’s semi-final.

However, another Dutchman, Danny Noppert, did make it to the last four after a 3-1 victory against Scot Gary Anderson.

He will face world number one Luke Humphries, who was a 3-1 winner over Cameron Menzies.

