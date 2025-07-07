The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ex-All Black Nonu extends Toulon deal, aged 43
FORMER NEW ZEALAND centre Ma’a Nonu has signed a one-year contract extension with Toulon at the age of 43, the French Top 14 club announced on Monday.
Nonu signed a short-term deal with the four-time French champions last season and became the oldest player to feature in the Top 14 in March.
The two-time World Cup winner returned to Toulon earlier this year after his first spell on the French Riviera between 2015-2018 and a shorter stint in 2020-2021.
He made 103 Test appearances for the All Blacks, the last of which came in 2015.
Toulon also confirmed the arrival of seven new players next season including England No 8 Zach Mercer, Italy centre Juan Ignacio Brex and highly-rated young French back-rower Patrick Tuifua.
Toulon lost to eventual runners-up Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14 semi-finals last season. The new campaign starts on 6 September.
– © AFP 2025
