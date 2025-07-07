Advertisement
Ma'a Nonu (file photo). Billy Stickland/INPHO
Ex-All Black Nonu extends Toulon deal, aged 43

Nonu made 103 Test appearances for the All Blacks.
4.26pm, 7 Jul 2025

FORMER NEW ZEALAND centre Ma’a Nonu has signed a one-year contract extension with Toulon at the age of 43, the French Top 14 club announced on Monday.

Nonu signed a short-term deal with the four-time French champions last season and became the oldest player to feature in the Top 14 in March.

The two-time World Cup winner returned to Toulon earlier this year after his first spell on the French Riviera between 2015-2018 and a shorter stint in 2020-2021.

He made 103 Test appearances for the All Blacks, the last of which came in 2015.

Toulon also confirmed the arrival of seven new players next season including England No 8 Zach Mercer, Italy centre Juan Ignacio Brex and highly-rated young French back-rower Patrick Tuifua.

Toulon lost to eventual runners-up Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14 semi-finals last season. The new campaign starts on 6 September.

– © AFP 2025

