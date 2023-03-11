Man City loanee opens Bayern account, Madrid cut La Liga gap

TWO GOALS from Benjamin Pavard and a first in Bayern Munich colours for Joao Cancelo saw the Bundesliga leaders romp to a 5-3 home victory over Augsburg, placing the onus back on challengers Borussia Dortmund who play later on Saturday.

Four of Bayern’s five goals came from defenders, calming fears the side may be toothless up front after the pre-game scratching of striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Augsburg hit the lead after just two minutes through Mergim Berisha, who scored the only goal in his team’s surprise 1-0 win over Bayern in September.

Sensing a potential upset in the mix, the home side upped the intensity and were on the board after 15 minutes through Cancelo, who scored his first goal for Bayern since joining them on loan from Manchester City at the end of January.

Pavard then struck twice to swing the match in Bayern’s favour, the first a poacher’s finish in the box and the second an elegant chip over Augsburg ‘keeper Rafal Gikiewicz.

Leroy Sane scored his team’s fourth in the shadows of halftime and the home side remained in control, despite Berisha — who now has five goals in four matches against Bayern — converting a second half penalty.

Canada wing-back Alphonso Davies added a fifth late in the match to seal a dominant win and head off any hopes of a comeback from the visiting team, with Augsburg’s Irvin Cardona getting a consolation goal in injury time.

The big victory puts the onus back on Dortmund who visit bitter derby rivals Schalke later on Saturday.

Bayern, who qualified for the last eight of the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, have won eight of their past nine in all competitions.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig climbed up to third with a comfortable 3-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach at home thanks to second-half goals from Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg and Josko Gvardiol.

Gladbach’s French striker Alassane Plea missed a penalty early in the second half and the home side punished the mistake almost immediately through Werner.

Forsberg added one of his own from the spot before Gvardiol sealed the match with ten minutes remaining.

Eintracht Frankfurt missed a chance to put more pressure on the top four, held to a 1-1 draw at home against Stuttgart.

Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode’s deflected shot had given his side the lead midway through the second half, but Stuttgart striker Silas scored with 15 minutes remaining to see the honours shared.

In the German capital, Hertha Berlin picked up a valuable point in their relegation battle, playing out a 1-1 draw against Mainz.

The draw, set up by a first-half penalty from Jessic Ngankam before Ludovic Ajorque equalised early in the second half, lifted Hertha out of the relegation places.

In Spain, Vinicius Junior scored a fine solo goal as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Espanyol 3-1 and cut Barcelona’s lead to six points at the top of La Liga.

Joselu had sent the visitors ahead early on at the Santiago Bernabeu but Vinicius produced a surging run and lethal finish to pull the champions level.

Eder Militao’s header completed the turnaround and Madrid could have added more goals in the second half, with Rodrygo hitting the crossbar from a free-kick.

Eventually, Marco Asensio tucked away the third in stoppage time after a fine run and pass from defender Nacho Fernandez.

Barcelona visit Athletic Bilbao on Sunday to try and restore their advantage, ahead of El Clasico at Camp Nou next weekend.

“They caught us out a bit with their goal, but the game gives us confidence to face a complicated week,” said Nacho, ahead of Madrid’s clashes with Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday and Barcelona on Sunday.

“When space opens out, we’re a team that has very fast players up front (to capitalise).”

After failing to score from open play in their last three matches across all competitions, Madrid’s three well-taken goals were a confidence boost.

With Karim Benzema out with an ankle issue, although poised to return for the Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Liverpool, Carlo Ancelotti selected Rodrygo up front in his place.

The coach also opted to play Eduardo Camavinga out of position at left-back again and the French midfielder’s mistake helped the visitors move ahead after eight minutes.

Camavinga misjudged a long ball which he allowed to reach Ruben Sanchez, who crossed for striker Joselu to smash into the top corner.

It was the forward’s 12th goal of the season — only Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski has scored more in La Liga, with 15.

Stirred by Espanyol’s goal, Madrid quickly improved in the early afternoon spring sun, and Vinicius fired them level with a superb solo effort of his own.

The Brazilian winger cut inside from the left and drove home to net his 19th goal of the season across all competitions.

- Comeback complete -

Militao headed the champions in front before the break, meeting a sumptuous Aurelien Tchouameni cross, which the midfielder served up with the outside of his boot.

Vinicius blasted over as Madrid looked to press home their advantage and the Brazilian was also knocked to the floor off the ball by Oscar Gil, who was booked.

The forward has been targeted by opposition defenders in recent months and Vinicius appeared winded after Gil’s bodycheck.

Vinicius had been booked in the first half for a foul himself, his eighth yellow card of the season.

“With the referee we spoke about Vinicius’ card,” Ancelotti said.

“Many of these (bookings) have been for protesting, but today, I want to highlight that for me, his attitude was exemplary.

“He didn’t say anything and he played very well. He has to continue like this, they have given him too many yellows for the kicks that he receives.”

Rodrygo came closest to extending Madrid’s lead when he curled a free-kick over the wall but it struck the crossbar.

Vinicius was warmly applauded by Madrid fans as he was taken off late on, with Ancelotti giving another brief cameo to young forward Alvaro Rodriguez.

However, it was another substitute, Asensio, who wrapped up the win with a cool finish after Nacho’s uncharacteristic dribble forward into attack.

Defeat leaves Espanyol provisionally 14th, two points above the relegation zone.

“Our gameplan is what we did today, to go out there, up for it, don’t let the opponent play,” Joselu told Movistar.

“We saw Real Madrid shooting from range, we made it hard for them.

“From this game we must take away the great effort we made … this is the path we have to follow.”

