Man City's clash with West Ham is off 'in the interests of supporter and staff safety'

Etihad Stadium was due to play host to today's meeting of Manchester City and West Ham United (file pic).

Etihad Stadium was due to play host to today's meeting of Manchester City and West Ham United (file pic).

THE PREMIER LEAGUE meeting of Manchester City and West Ham United has fallen victim to Storm Ciara.

It has been confirmed that the game, which was scheduled for a 4.30pm kick-off this afternoon at the Etihad Stadium, is now postponed.

In a statement, Manchester City FC said: “Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed.

“This decision has been made by Manchester City’s safety officer following consultation with club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United.

“Further information regarding the rescheduling of today’s match will be published in due course.”

City were hoping to shorten the 22-point gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool by bouncing back from last Sunday’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

A win would have lifted 18th-placed West Ham out of the relegation zone, following their 3-3 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Today’s other Premier League fixture – Sheffield United versus Bournemouth at Bramall Lane (2pm) – is still due to go ahead.

All six games in the FA Women’s Super League have also been postponed.

Click here for the latest updates regarding today’s sporting postponements here at home.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!