Phil Foden scores late winner as Manchester City hold off Leeds fightback

Manchester City 3-2 Leeds United

PHIL FODEN SCORED a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City killed off a Leeds fightback to a snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Struggling Leeds had remarkably fought back from 2-0 down at the interval to level and put themselves in sight of an unlikely and much-needed three points in the Premier League.

That would have eased the pressure on their under-fire manager Daniel Farke but Foden, who had begun the afternoon by scoring inside the opening minute, had other ideas.

As the game went into 10 added minutes, the England midfielder’s low strike found the bottom corner.

The goal was greeted with much relief by the hosts, who had looked comfortable after Josko Gvardiol had added to Foden’s early strike.

Leeds were revived by the half-time introduction of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who pulled one back after a blunder by Matheus Nunes and then won the penalty from which Lukas Nmecha equalised at the second attempt.

The frantic finish contrasted with a first half which City completely dominated.

They needed just 59 seconds to take the lead after Nunes exchanged passes with Bernardo Silva and crossed for Foden to clip a controlled volley over Lucas Perri and in off the bar.

It was a dreadful start for the visitors, who looked vulnerable every time City attacked.

James Justin produced a fine goalline block to deny Foden a second and Nico Gonzalez’s follow-up was deflected behind.

Foden then drew a fine save from Perri from a tight angle and City doubled their lead from the resulting corner.

Perri failed to deal with Tijjani Reijnders’ cross and Gvardiol bundled the ball home from close range. Leeds claimed Perri was impeded by an offside Silva but the goal was given after a lengthy VAR check.

Gonzalez and Reijnders then had further efforts blocked before Perri kept out a Nico O’Reilly header.

They looked comfortable but City inexplicably let Leeds back into the game after the break.

Advertisement

Jitters set in after Gianluigi Donnarumma made a mess of a cross from a corner.

Leeds were unable to capitalise on that occasion but another opportunity soon presented itself as Nunes played his centre-backs into trouble with a poor pass.

Nunes could have redeemed himself as Leeds tried to feed Calvert-Lewin but he got in a tangle with Ruben Dias and failed to clear. He inadvertently teed up Calvert-Lewin and the former Everton forward took the chance.

Remarkably things unravelled further as Jayden Bogle headed into the path of Calvert-Lewin and the Leeds forward was sent clattering to the ground by Gvardiol.

Nmecha’s spot-kick was saved by Donnarumma but the rebound fell kindly and he made sure at the second attempt.

City cranked up the pressure and Silva appealed in vain for a penalty after going down in the area and Pascal Struijk narrowly avoided turning into his own net in a goalmouth scramble.

Leeds-born Erling Haaland, who began the game looking for his 100th Premier League goal, was kept quiet but Foden could not be denied.

Brentford 3-1 Burnley

Igor Thiago scored twice in the last 10 minutes to help Brentford beat relegation-threatened Burnley 3-1 after an exciting finish to their Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Brazilian opened the scoring in the 81st minute from the penalty spot before Zian Flemming responded with a spot-kick of his own a few minutes later.

Just as it appeared that the spoils would be shared in west London, Thiago popped up in the box with a brilliant 86th-minute finish before Dango Ouattara wrapped up the points in stoppage time.

Irish internationals Caoimhín Kelleher and Nathan Collins played the full game for Keith Andrews’ Brentford, with Josh Cullen clocking 81 minutes for Burnley.

Kelleher made some crucial interventions, denying Axel Tuanzebe and producing a strong hand to stop Zian Flemming’s effort from the edge of the area in the first half, while Collins should have scored from an early corner.

Sunderland 3-2 Bournemouth

Brian Brobbey came off the bench to snatch Sunderland victory as they fought back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2.

Amine Adli’s opener and Tyler Adams’ stunning long-range strike had given Andoni Iraola’s men a dream start on a wintry afternoon at the Stadium of Light.

However, Enzo Le Fee’s penalty and an equally emphatic Bertrand Traore finish either side of half-time set the stage for Brobbey – who denied Arsenal victory on Wearside with a late equaliser in his side’s last home game – to win it.