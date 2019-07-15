Man City release bright yellow and pink kit ahead of the new season

Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane in the new strip. Source: Twitter/Man City

PUMA HAVE RECENTLY taken over from Nike as Manchester City’s kit manufacturers after agreeing a £650 million deal earlier this year.

Having released their home and away strips for the coming season at the beginning of the month, the Premier League champions have also just launched a new third jersey.

Fluorescent yellow and pink with a black trim, City call it “bright, bold and beautiful” but the latest offering hasn’t been received particularly well online.

What’s your verdict…?

