Solskjaer to hold talks with Man United on Saturday as Fletcher focuses on the present

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is set for face-to-face talks with Manchester United on Saturday about the interim manager’s job, according to reports in England.

The Red Devils are looking to make an appointment for the rest of the season, having taken the decision to call time on Ruben Amorim’s underwhelming 14-month reign on Monday.

Ruud van Nistelrooy and current caretaker head coach Darren Fletcher have been under consideration for the post but Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are considered to be the frontrunners.

The latter, who worked as a first-team coach under Solskjaer and had a short interim spell in charge following his exit, met with United’s hierarchy earlier this week.

Press Association understands Solskjaer will now meet with director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada on Saturday to discuss the role, following preliminary talks.

The 1999 treble hero has already once been placed in charge of United following the sacking of a Portuguese coach having stepped in after Jose Mourinho’s exit in December 2018.

Solskjaer was handed the permanent role in March 2019 and led United to runners-up spot in the Premier League in 2020/21.

The Norwegian also took United to that season’s Europa League final before being sacked in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Fletcher says he has had no fresh talks about his future ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Brighton.

United put in a lively display in Fletcher’s first match but were ultimately frustrated in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at struggling Burnley, where chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox watched from the stands.

The pair have been the 41-year-old’s only points of contact within the club leadership since temporarily taking the reins as the hierarchy considers the best man to lead the side forwards.

Asked if there were any updates on his future and whether he had spoken to ambitious United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Fletcher said: “I’ve not, no.

“The process here works that I speak to Omar and Jason. For me, I’ve been focusing on the job in hand, preparing the team for these two games. There’s been no thoughts or conversations about my future.

“Honestly, the people in Jason and Omar have given me full responsibility to take control of these two games, make my own decisions, lead the team, guide the team, prepare the team, and that’s what I’ve been doing.

“There’s been no conversations with anybody outside of those two people in higher up positions in the club.”

Caretaker boss Darren Fletcher. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Fletcher defended the club’s academy as one of the best in the world after recent critical comments from sacked manager Amorim.

The Portuguese was criticised for not giving enough opportunities to the club’s academy graduates, most notably Kobbie Mainoo.

And last month he questioned the performances of Harry Amass and Chido Obi, describing a “feeling of entitlement” at United.

But Fletcher, appointed under-18s head coach in July and himself a product of the club’s academy, robustly defended the youth set-up.

United have named a homegrown player in every matchday squad since 1937.

“Historically, this club’s built around the academy, we’ve got an amazing academy,” he said. “Our record speaks for itself.

“I’m not going to stand here and say anything other than that. We’ve got an amazing record. I think it’s hard to beat in terms of the history of clubs around the world.

“I think we’ve got some amazing players, some amazing talents. I think what I see is a lot of hard-working, humble young players who aren’t perfect because they’re young and they’re learning and they’ve got a lot to do.”

Mainoo played for England in the 2024 European Championship final, but is yet to start a Premier League game this season.

Fletcher said the 20-year-old’s mood was difficult to judge because he “doesn’t give you much”.

“He’s in a good place, he’s trained well and as I said, he’s hard to read Kobe, so that remains to be seen,” said the caretaker boss.

Fletcher expects to have the same players available as at Burnley, having confirmed whichever of Noussair Mazraoui and Bryan Mbeumo go out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday will not play.

Additional reporting from – © AFP 2026