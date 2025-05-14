Advertisement
Leny Yoro picked up an injury against West Ham on Sunday. Alamy Stock Photo
Manchester United defensive trio sit out training as Europa League final looms

Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven were absent from the open session on Wednesday.
2.33pm, 14 May 2025

MANCHESTER UNITED CENTRE-BACKS Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven sat out training a week before the make-or-break Europa League final against Tottenham.

The Red Devils travel to Chelsea on Friday for their penultimate match of a miserable Premier League season, but all eyes are on next Wednesday’s showpiece in Bilbao.

Ruben Amorim could be dealing with a depleted backline against Spurs, judging by United’s open training session at Carrington on Wednesday.

Yoro limped off during Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat to West Ham with a foot problem and was conspicuous by his absence at training, as was De Ligt after picking up an issue at Brentford the previous weekend.

Heaven did individual work ahead of last week’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao but was not seen at Wednesday’s session, in which Jonny Evans took part along with Toby Collyer.

Diogo Dalot did an individual session before the main group trained as he seeks to make the final, but Lisandro Martinez and Joshua Zirkzee are out for the remainder of the season.

