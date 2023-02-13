Sabitzer expects 'big things ahead' for United while City close in on Arsenal

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Marcel Sabitzer says his side will be ready if the top two falter in the Premier League title race.

United closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to five points on Sunday after late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho secured a 2-0 win at Leeds.

The Gunners have two games in hand on Erik ten Hag’s side, while Manchester City’s 3-1 home win against Aston Villa kept them two points above United with one game in hand, which is at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Sabitzer, on loan from Bayern Munich, said there were “big things ahead” for United and, when asked if they can win their first league title since 2013, the Austria international added: “It’s hard you know. We’re a bit behind them, but when we keep going, doing our job, we’ll be ready for that. We will see.

“There’s big games ahead, big things ahead. We have to keep going, keep improving, keep the energy high and we’ll see what happens at the end of the season. But we’re ready to go.”

For City, who were rocked last Monday when they were charged with multiple breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules, they responded to a Pep Guardiola rallying cry by powering past Villa.

Imago / PA Images Rodri celebrates his goal yesterday. Imago / PA Images / PA Images

Midfielder Rodri, who scored the opening goal after four minutes, said: “We have a massive chance to be on top of the table but we don’t have to think much in this, just try to be ourselves, show personality in a very difficult stadium and show we can be a better team than them.

“They have been better until now but we are going to go there to give the best of ourselves.”

Rodri thanked the fans for playing their part.

“When they are like this they inject us with extra energy,” the Spaniard said. “We love them and sometimes we need them to act like this because we really feel them on the pitch.”

On the downside for City, striker Haaland did not reappear for the second half after taking a knock. Guardiola is hopeful the problem is not serious but the prolific Norwegian will be assessed before Wednesday’s crunch clash.