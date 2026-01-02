Ruben Amorim: Man Utd sticking to transfer plan despite raft of absentees

RUBEN AMORIM SAYS there have not been any conversations about January transfer business as absentee-hit Manchester United prepare for Sunday’s hostile trip to Leeds.

The Red Devils reached the Premier League’s midway point sixth in the standings and just three points behind Liverpool in the final Champions League spot, but there is a nagging feeling they should be doing better.

Tuesday’s poor 1-1 home draw with rock-bottom Wolves was among United’s missed opportunities, but Amorim said after that setback he remained “really confident” about how the second half of the season will unfold.

But the Portuguese has now suggested there will not be any major reinforcements this month, just two weeks on from saying “we will see” whether there would be any movement.

“The transfer window is not going to change,” Amorim said. “We have no conversations in this moment to have any change in the squad.

“There’s a process, there’s an idea that is going to continue.

“We are near the places of the Champions League, but we are near also for like eight teams behind us so let’s focus on the next game. Just that. Our focus is to win the next game.”

United have been interested in Bournemouth’s now seemingly Manchester City bound star Antoine Semenyo, while Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo are among those to be linked with a January exit.

Asked if any players had knocked on his door and asked to leave, Amorim said: “No, none. I don’t expect them to come to me to ask anything.”

Irrespective of Amorim’s comments downplaying January activity there is sure to be speculation about transfers throughout a busy month that United kick-off at rivals Leeds.

An intimidating afternoon awaits a side that look set to be without eight players as injuries compound the absence of the Africa Cup of Nations trio of Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes has been sidelined along with Mason Mount and Mainoo, while defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire have been out of recent games.

“No different issues,” Amorim said. “We are going to see tomorrow. We have one more training. I don’t think that anyone is going to recover but we will see.”

Such issues will make life harder at Leeds, who are unbeaten in six matches and searching for a first home win against their arch rivals since September 2002.

Amorim has heard it is a “big derby, great environment” and is confident they have the wherewithal to cope at a rocking Elland Road, even if he has to call on academy players like in recent matches.

“Of course we look to everything, but they need to be prepared,” he said. “You can see the squad. It’s impossible… you cannot stretch the players that we don’t have in the moment.

“But of course I will try to put a team that is ready to cope with that and then I will try to read the game and try to understand what I should do to help them to win the game.

“They have to (handle the atmosphere). It’s a game in a hostile environment but they need to be ready, and they need to experience that.

“But it’s going to be hard for any player, even the guys with a lot of experience.

“But, again, we already experienced that (in the Europa League semi-final) in Bilbao last year. It was amazing, the sound, so I know that feeling is completely different, but they need to be ready.”