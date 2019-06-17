This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The gold and silver medalists from the Rio 2016 women's marathon have now been banned for doping

Silver medalist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa has today been suspended for four years having been provisionally banned since last month.

By Gavan Casey Monday 17 Jun 2019, 1:43 PM
26 minutes ago 820 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4685668
Rio silver medalist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa, of Bahrain, left, and gold medalist Jemima Jelagat Sumgong of Kenya, have both received lengthy bans for doping.
Image: Robert F. Bukaty
Rio silver medalist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa, of Bahrain, left, and gold medalist Jemima Jelagat Sumgong of Kenya, have both received lengthy bans for doping.
Rio silver medalist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa, of Bahrain, left, and gold medalist Jemima Jelagat Sumgong of Kenya, have both received lengthy bans for doping.
Image: Robert F. Bukaty

BAHRAIN’S EUNICE JEPKIRUI Kirwa, who won silver in the marathon at the Rio Olympics in 2016, has been suspended for four years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has confirmed.

Kenyan-born Kirwa had been provisionally banned since May after EPO was detected in her blood sample.

Her four-year suspension is backdated to 7 May, 2019.

Kirwa, who also took home bronze from the World Championships in Beijing in 2015, can appeal her suspension at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The 35-year-old finished second in Rio behind Kenya’s Jemima Sumgong, who was initially banned for four years in November 2017 and had that ban doubled in January of this year after claims that she was injected with EPO by an ‘imposter’ at a Kenyan hospital during a doctor’s strike were dismissed.

Sumgong had initially claimed she had suffered a ruptured ectopic pregnancy on 22-23 February 2017, and subsequently received an injection and a blood transfusion at a Nairobi hospital.

Sumgong, who had previously suffered an ectopic pregnancy in 2009, provided anti-doping officials with five fabricated hospital documents to support her case.

The hospital in question confirmed not only that her documents were fake — they lacked a unique hospital number — but that she had not visited at all in February 2017. It added that, in any case, a problem as severe as a ruptured ectopic pregnancy would have required a four-day stay at an acute gynaecology ward.

Sumgong claimed the doctor’s strike explained the lack of a proper record of her visit.

She was unable to explain, however, how WADA’s record of her whereabouts showed that she was in Kapsabet – a five-hour drive away – at the time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie