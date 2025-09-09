Mark McHugh set to be appointed new manager of Westmeath

MARK MCHUGH WILL be ratified as Roscommon’s latest manager at a county board meeting tonight.

The Kilcar man had previously spent last year coaching the Lake County under manager Dermot McCabe, who has since left to take up the Cavan manager role.

McHugh has built up a significant and varied coaching CV. Brought in to help the Fermanagh minor team in 2020, he has since coached Roscommon under Davy Burke, the Donegal ladies’ team and Galway club Moycullen.

At present, he is part of the management team in Monaghan club Corduff, manager Seamus McEnaney bringing in McHugh to work alongside his other coach and McHugh’s former manager with Donegal, Rory Gallagher.

This is McHugh’s first posting as a manager and it’s understood he has thrown the net wide in sourcing a backroom team, which will be revealed at a later date.

This leaves Fermanagh as the only county football manager without a manager, after Kieran Donnelly unexpectedly left the post recently. The frontrunner for the role is Declan Bonner, who managed Erne Gaels to the county title last year.