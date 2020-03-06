This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Matt Doherty nominated for Premier League Player of the Month award

Elsewhere, Irish underage international defender Oisin McEntee has been nominated for the monthly award at Premier League 2 level.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 6 Mar 2020, 12:09 PM
Doherty in action for Wolves.
Image: Tim Goode
Doherty in action for Wolves.
Doherty in action for Wolves.
Image: Tim Goode

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Matt Doherty has been nominated for the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for February. 

The wing-back was part of a Wolves side that kept three clean sheets across the month, and he notched an assist in a 3-0 win over Norwich. Wolves remained unbeaten in the league across February, and progressed to the last-16 of the Europa League. 

They have picked up where they left off, and a 3-2 win at Spurs has left them in contention for a Champions League place. 

Following injury to Seamus Coleman, Doherty is likely to start for Ireland in the Euro 2020 play-off away to Slovakia later this month.

Marcos Alonso, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bruno Fernandes and Nick Pope are vying with Doherty for the award.

Robbie Keane is the last Irish player to win the Premier League’s official monthly award, for Tottenham in April 2007. 

Elsewhere, Irish underage international defender Oisin McEntee has been nominated for the monthly award at Premier League 2 level. 

The Cavan native has been training with the Newcastle United first team since injury to Ciaran Clark, and was ever-present as the Magpies won all three Division 2 matches without conceding, including the PL2 Tyne-Wear derby. 

