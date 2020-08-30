This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 30 August, 2020
Doherty completes Tottenham move as Bohemians set to land massive payday

The 28-year-old Dubiner has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until 2024.

By Ben Blake Sunday 30 Aug 2020, 10:19 AM
1 hour ago 15,798 Views 20 Comments
https://the42.ie/5187898
Matt Doherty's move from Wolves is now complete.
Image: Tottenham Hotspur Twitter
Image: Tottenham Hotspur Twitter

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MATT Doherty has secured a transfer to Tottenham Hotspurs. 

The 28-year-old is leaving Wolves to join Jose Mourinho’s side on a deal that stretches to 2024, with the fee expected to be in the region of just £15 million (€16.7m). 

It is great news for Doherty’s former club Bohemians, who inserted a 10% sell-on clause when he was snapped up by Mick McCarthy back in 2010, meaning they are due a windfall of over €1m. 

“I’m very proud to be joining such a big club,” Doherty told Spurs TV.

“The best stadium in the world and possibly the best training ground in the world from what I’ve seen. Whenever you start something new, you want to start well. 

“First game of the season is two weeks away so I absolutely can’t wait to get going. When I put on the shirt and get out there, it’s all go for me. I’ll get up and down as much as I can.”

He added:

“My time at Wolves has been fantastic, I haven’t got a bad word to say about the club. But now I feel coming here is going to take my game and my career to the next level. I really feel I’m taking a big step forward with Tottenham.”

After a period working in his dad’s carpet upholstery cleaning company, Doherty was taking part in an FAI course and playing with Bohs’ U19s when Wolves came to Dublin for a pre-season game in July 2010. 

Having never played for the Gypsies’ first team, Wolves’ chief scout Dave Bowman asked them to involve the teenager and he did enough in a 55-minute spell to earn a trial. 

The defender was signed for a fee of £75,000 and initially had spells on loan at Hibernian and Bury. 

Since the arrival of current Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, however, the Dubliner has gone on to become one of the finest wing-backs in English football — playing a starring role as they clinched promotion to the Premier League and finished seventh in the top flight in two consecutive seasons. 

Wolves also reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season. 

“Best of luck to Matt,” said Bohemians Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Lambert after the announcement.

“For Bohemian this is fairly seismic, we will not squander it, will will adhere to our sustainable strategic planning. Keep on growing and improving, building a club with clear values on and off the pitch. Karma has arrived for us.” 

With just nine caps for the Republic of Ireland to his name, Doherty’s international career has yet to take off but it is hoped that he will become a key player under Stephen Kenny. 

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

