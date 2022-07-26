New Zealand striker Mata signs two-and-a-half-year deal with Sligo Rovers

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE announced a new two-and-a-half-year deal for Max Mata.
The New Zealand-capped forward joined the Bit O’Red in February, having most recently played in the US with Real Monarchs.
Since then, 22-year-old Mata has scored five goals for the club – including one in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round win over Welsh outfit Bala Town.
Those performances have earned him a contract extension until the end of 2024.
‘’I am happy to have extended my contract here at Sligo Rovers,” Mata said. ”I’m excited to be working with good people and I am excited for what the future holds.
I can’t wait to continue my development here.”
Manager John Russell added: “I’m delighted to have secured Max on a deal until the end of the 2024 season. Max has all the attributes of a top centre forward.
”He is strong, quick, can link the play and is a real threat in the box. He has already shown his ability to score goals as well as a desire to work hard for the team.
”I think the fans will be excited by this news.”
MAX MATA 😍— Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) July 26, 2022
The #bitored are delighted to announce striker Max Mata has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract with the club to keep him at The Showgrounds until at least the end of 2024https://t.co/WmriXtwXCV pic.twitter.com/yxAujC7g9P
