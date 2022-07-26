Membership : Access or Sign Up
New Zealand striker Mata signs two-and-a-half-year deal with Sligo Rovers

A tally of five goals since joining the club in February has earned the 22-year-old a contract extension.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 5:34 PM
max-mata-celebrates-winning-at-the-final-whistle Max Mata celebrating the win over Motherwell last week. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE announced a new two-and-a-half-year deal for Max Mata. 

The New Zealand-capped forward joined the Bit O’Red in February, having most recently played in the US with Real Monarchs. 

Since then, 22-year-old Mata has scored five goals for the club – including one in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round win over Welsh outfit Bala Town. 

Those performances have earned him a contract extension until the end of 2024. 

‘’I am happy to have extended my contract here at Sligo Rovers,” Mata said. ”I’m excited to be working with good people and I am excited for what the future holds.

I can’t wait to continue my development here.”

Manager John Russell added: “I’m delighted to have secured Max on a deal until the end of the 2024 season. Max has all the attributes of a top centre forward.

”He is strong, quick, can link the play and is a real threat in the box. He has already shown his ability to score goals as well as a desire to work hard for the team.

”I think the fans will be excited by this news.”

