New Zealand striker Mata signs two-and-a-half-year deal with Sligo Rovers

Max Mata celebrating the win over Motherwell last week. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE announced a new two-and-a-half-year deal for Max Mata.

The New Zealand-capped forward joined the Bit O’Red in February, having most recently played in the US with Real Monarchs.

Since then, 22-year-old Mata has scored five goals for the club – including one in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round win over Welsh outfit Bala Town.

Those performances have earned him a contract extension until the end of 2024.

‘’I am happy to have extended my contract here at Sligo Rovers,” Mata said. ”I’m excited to be working with good people and I am excited for what the future holds.

I can’t wait to continue my development here.”

Manager John Russell added: “I’m delighted to have secured Max on a deal until the end of the 2024 season. Max has all the attributes of a top centre forward.

”He is strong, quick, can link the play and is a real threat in the box. He has already shown his ability to score goals as well as a desire to work hard for the team.

”I think the fans will be excited by this news.”

MAX MATA 😍



The #bitored are delighted to announce striker Max Mata has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract with the club to keep him at The Showgrounds until at least the end of 2024https://t.co/WmriXtwXCV pic.twitter.com/yxAujC7g9P — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) July 26, 2022

