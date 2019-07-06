Who will take the coveted Super 8s spot?
Liveblog
Picture time as the crowd filters in… almost ready to go.
Go on… who will it be?
Poll Results:
In the first of the two Galway-Mayo clashes at the Gaelic Grounds, the Tribe came out on top as they made it three Connacht titles in-a-row. Read all here:
Captain Leonard’s 2-3 steers Galway past gutsy Mayo to Connacht three in-a-row
There’s good news for Mayo fans with Seamus O’Shea back in the squad, Lee Keegan there after last week’s injury and Aidan O’Shea and Cillian O’Connor both down to start.
And four late changes coming from the Galway camp:
- Bernard Power in for Ruairí Lavelle
- Declan Kyne in for Seán Andy Ó Ceallagh
- Seán Kelly in for Thomas Flynn
- Eamonn Brannigan in for Antaine Ó Laoi.
Here are the two teams that have been announced. Be prepared for the possibility of late changes though.
Mayo
1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)
2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)
5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels – captain)
6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
7. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)
8. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)
11. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
12. Ciaran Treacy (Ballina Stephenites)
13. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)
14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
15. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
Galway
1. Ruairi Lavelle (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Leitir Mór)
4. Liam Silke (Corofin)
5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
6. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)
7. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)
8. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)
9. Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)
10. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)
11. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)
12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)
13. Antaine Ó Laoi (An Spidéal)
14. Martin Farragher (Corofin)
15. Ian Burke (Corofin)
Here we go, all eyes on this one.
Mayo. Galway. A coveted Super 8s spot on the line. Old rivals. Winner marches on, loser goes home. All or nothing.
You have to love it.
Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds plays host to this evening’s mouth-watering All-Connacht encounter, with throw-in set for 7pm [live on Sky Sports]. We’ll be following the action here too in what’s bound to be another absolute thriller under Saturday Night Lights.
Back shortly with team news and all the build-up. Stay tuned.
