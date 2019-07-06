This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 6 July, 2019
Picture time as the crowd filters in… almost ready to go.

Go on… who will it be?


Galway take their position for the team photo Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Mayo take their position for the team photo Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

There’s good news for Mayo fans with Seamus O’Shea back in the squad, Lee Keegan there after last week’s injury and Aidan O’Shea and Cillian O’Connor both down to start.

Aidan and Seamus O'Shea Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Cillian O'Connor and Lee Keegan Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

And four late changes coming from the Galway camp:

  • Bernard Power in for Ruairí Lavelle
  • Declan Kyne in for Seán Andy Ó Ceallagh
  • Seán Kelly in for Thomas Flynn
  • Eamonn Brannigan in for Antaine Ó Laoi.

Here are the two teams that have been announced. Be prepared for the possibility of late changes though.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels – captain)
6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
7. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

8. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)
11. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
12. Ciaran Treacy (Ballina Stephenites)

13. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)
14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
15. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

Galway

1. Ruairi Lavelle (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Leitir Mór)
4. Liam Silke (Corofin)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
6. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)
7. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

8. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)
9. Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

10. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)
11. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)
12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13. Antaine Ó Laoi (An Spidéal)
14. Martin Farragher (Corofin)
15. Ian Burke (Corofin)

Here we go, all eyes on this one. 

Mayo. Galway. A coveted Super 8s spot on the line. Old rivals. Winner marches on, loser goes home. All or nothing.

You have to love it. 

Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds plays host to this evening’s mouth-watering All-Connacht encounter, with throw-in set for 7pm [live on Sky Sports]. We’ll be following the action here too in what’s bound to be another absolute thriller under Saturday Night Lights. 

Back shortly with team news and all the build-up. Stay tuned.

