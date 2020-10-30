BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 30 October 2020
Advertisement

Seven debutants get the nod for Mayo's championship opener

Sunday’s Connacht quarter-final against Leitrim is due to take place at Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

By Paul Dollery Friday 30 Oct 2020, 3:35 PM
13 minutes ago 412 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5249779
Championship newcomer Tommy Conroy will start for Mayo in this weekend's clash with Leitrim.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Championship newcomer Tommy Conroy will start for Mayo in this weekend's clash with Leitrim.
Championship newcomer Tommy Conroy will start for Mayo in this weekend's clash with Leitrim.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MAYO MANAGER JAMES Horan is set to hand out seven championship debuts when his side begin their 2020 campaign against Leitrim this weekend.

The teams will meet in a Connacht quarter-final at Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada on Sunday afternoon (1.15pm, live on RTÉ News Now).

With Mayo bidding to take the first step towards a first provincial title in five years, there’s a fresh look to the team that has been named to start in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Oisín Mullin, Rory Brickenden, Eoghan McLaughlin, Bryan Walsh, Ryan O’Donoghue, Jordan Flynn and Tommy Conroy will all be getting their first taste of senior championship action.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine)
3. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Rory Brickenden (Westport)
7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
9. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

10. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)
11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)
14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy – captain)
15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

Leitrim

1. Brendan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)

2. Donal Casey (Leitrim Gaels)
3. Donal Wrynn (Fenagh St. Caillin’s)
4. Conor Reynolds (Annaduff)

5. David Bruen (Leitrim Gaels)
6. Aidan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)
7. Cillian McGloin (Melvin Gaels)

8. Mark Plunkett (Aughawillan)
9. Domhnaill Flynn (Mohill)

10. Conor Dolan (Glencar-Manorhamilton)
11. Paddy Maguire (Glencar-Manorhamilton – captain)
12. Jack Gilheaney (Fenagh St. Caillin’s)

13. Shane Quinn (Mohill)
14. Evan Sweeney (Glencar-Manorhamilton)
15. Keith Beirne (Mohill)

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie