Seven debutants get the nod for Mayo's championship opener

Championship newcomer Tommy Conroy will start for Mayo in this weekend's clash with Leitrim.

MAYO MANAGER JAMES Horan is set to hand out seven championship debuts when his side begin their 2020 campaign against Leitrim this weekend.

The teams will meet in a Connacht quarter-final at Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada on Sunday afternoon (1.15pm, live on RTÉ News Now).

With Mayo bidding to take the first step towards a first provincial title in five years, there’s a fresh look to the team that has been named to start in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Oisín Mullin, Rory Brickenden, Eoghan McLaughlin, Bryan Walsh, Ryan O’Donoghue, Jordan Flynn and Tommy Conroy will all be getting their first taste of senior championship action.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine)

3. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

6. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

10. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)

11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy – captain)

15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

Leitrim

1. Brendan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)

2. Donal Casey (Leitrim Gaels)

3. Donal Wrynn (Fenagh St. Caillin’s)

4. Conor Reynolds (Annaduff)

5. David Bruen (Leitrim Gaels)

6. Aidan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)

7. Cillian McGloin (Melvin Gaels)

8. Mark Plunkett (Aughawillan)

9. Domhnaill Flynn (Mohill)

10. Conor Dolan (Glencar-Manorhamilton)

11. Paddy Maguire (Glencar-Manorhamilton – captain)

12. Jack Gilheaney (Fenagh St. Caillin’s)

13. Shane Quinn (Mohill)

14. Evan Sweeney (Glencar-Manorhamilton)

15. Keith Beirne (Mohill)