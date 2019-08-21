This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Frampton and Conlan set to share Christmas bill with pound-for-pound star in New York

The Tiger’s Bay and Falls Road natives are pencilled in to prop up a Terence Crawford title defence at Madison Square Garden.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 12:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,186 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4776281
Carl Frampton (L) and Michael Conlan (R) could feature together on a Terence Crawford-headlined Christmas card in New York.
Carl Frampton (L) and Michael Conlan (R) could feature together on a Terence Crawford-headlined Christmas card in New York.
BELFAST FEATHERWEIGHTS CARL Frampton and Michael Conlan are pencilled in to share a Christmas bill at Madison Square Garden according to their shared promoter, Bob Arum.

The Top Rank chief, who recently suggested that the friendly Irish boxing greats square off with each other — a notion emphatically dismissed by former amateur world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Conlan — told Michael Woods’ TALKBOX podcast that they will likely each feature on the undercard of pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford’s next world-title defence.

The proposed bill will take place on 14 December at Madison Square Garden, Arum informed Woods.

Conlan, 27, is “scheduled to fight on that card”, per the Hall-of-Fame promoter, while Frampton, 32, must first recover from a recent hand-break suffered during a freak accident in his hotel just days prior to his subsequently cancelled ring return in Philadelphia. The Jackal’s paw is expected to heal comfortably in time for him to step through the ropes in December.

“Hopefully we’ll have a title defence by Terence Crawford,” Arum told TALKBOX.

Michael Conlan is scheduled to fight on that card, and if the hand comes around, and it’s in good shape, Carl Frampton will also be on that card.

Conlan [12-0, 7KOs] is expected to fight for a first professional world title within his next three fights, and might yet face a former beltholder on the 14 December show.

Frampton [26-2, 15KOs], previously a world champion at both super-bantamweight and featherweight, could still wind up squaring off with Mexican Emmanuel Dominguez [26-8-2, 18KOs] — the opponent against whom he was supposed to fight until a large ornament was knocked over onto his hand prior to their contest at Liacouras Center over a fortnight ago.

The Jamie Moore-trained veteran has stated his intention to pursue a fight with another Mexican, Oscar Valdez, even if Valdez moves up to super-featherweight as anticipated.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

