Republic of Ireland's Michael Obafemi. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeOn the Move

Republic of Ireland's Obafemi joins Blackpool on loan from Burnley

The 25-year-old will stay with the League One side until the end of the season.
3.29pm, 21 Jan 2026

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Michael Obafemi has joined Blackpool on loan from Burnley until the end of the season.

Obafemi joins the League One outfit following a loan spell during the first half of the season, at 2 Bundesliga side, VFL Bochum.

The 25-year-old, who has 12 caps for Ireland, is a product of the youth academies at both Chelsea and Arsenal and made his Premier League breakthrough with Southampton in 2018.

After four years in England’s top flight, Obafemi joined Swansea City in 2021, scoring 12 goals in his debut season in the Championship. He then moved to Burnley and has since enjoyed loans with Millwall and Plymouth Argyle.

“It feels great and I’m thankful for this opportunity to play here,” Obafemi said after his move was announced.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself recently and it’s a great time for me to come back to the UK. I’m here to score goals and try and help the side climb up the table and get to where it needs to be.”

