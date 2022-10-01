Michael Obafemi one of 3 Irish strikers on target in the Championship today

MICHAEL OBAFEMI was one of three Irish strikers on target in the Championship today.

Angry West Brom supporters turned on manager Steve Bruce as Swansea grabbed a late goal to win 3-2 at the Hawthorns.

Substitute Obafemi scored in the 89th minute after Karlan Grant had missed a late penalty for West Brom to make it back-to-back victories for Russell Martin’s side.

That prompted chants of ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ to Bruce from both ends of the ground.

West Brom have won just once in the Sky Bet Championship this season, and not for six games.

Up until the winner, goalkeeper Steven Benda, who celebrated his 24th birthday yesterday, had looked to be Swansea’s hero after saving Grant’s poor 81st-minute spot kick.

Matt Sorinola went close for Swansea before he gave them a sixth-minute lead as Albion goalkeeper David Button quickly went from hero to zero.

First Sorinola’s close-range volley was superbly tipped around the post by the goalkeeper, who then completely missed Irish international Ryan Manning’s corner to allow Sorinala to chest the ball into an empty net.

It was the eighth time Albion had conceded first in 11 Championship games this season, six of which have come in the first 15 minutes.

Grady Diangana missed the chance to equalise when he delayed his shot after Benda sliced a clearance and was out of position when Brandon Thomas-Asante closed him down.

Diangana then turned provider but the finish from Jed Wallace left a lot to be desired as the winger mishit his shot from 12 yards out.

The pattern continued as Diangana’s corner – flicked on by Conor Townsend – hit Thomas-Asante and landed safely in Benda’s arms.

Diangana’s deflected cross teed up Wallace but he screwed his angled shot horribly wide from close range.

Loud boos greeted the half-time whistle after West Brom’s appeals for a penalty were waved aside by referee Graham Scott. Thomas-Asante had appeared to have been wrestled to the ground by Kyle Naughton tussling for Wallace’s cross.

West Brom were level within three minutes of the restart.

Jake Livermore, making his 199th League appearance for the Baggies, sidefooted home from 10 yards after his header from John Swift’s corner went to Tom Rogic, who was dispossessed.

Diangana put his side ahead for the first time in the 65th minute.

The former West Ham winger placed an angled low drive through Nathan Wood’s legs and beyond Benda after Wallace cut inside and squared across the box.

Swansea equalised in the 71st minute. Substitute Oliver Ntcham, who replaced Jay Fulton five minutes earlier, skipped inside Diangana before rolling a low left-footed shot in off Button’s left-hand post from 20 yards.

West Brom squandered the chance to regain the lead when substitute Grant missed an 81st-minute penalty after he had been shoved by fellow sub and Irish underage international Armstrong Okoflex.

Instead, it was Swansea who won it when Obafemi turned smartly past his man on to Ntcham’s pass to sidefoot past Button.

In addition to Manning, Obafemi and Okoflex, there was other Irish involvement too — Dara O’Shea started for the Baggies while Jayson Molumby came off the bench.

Elsewhere, Callum Robinson headed a last-minute equaliser to secure Cardiff a 1-1 draw against Burnley in Mark Hudson’s first game as manager.

Nathan Tella struck three minutes into the second half to reward the increasing superiority of Vincent Kompany’s Clarets.

But Cardiff refused to surrender and Robinson rose at the far post on his home debut to meet Mahlon Romeo’s cross and find the corner of the net.

Callum O’Dowda and Josh Cullen both started that game too for Cardiff and Burnley respectively.

Life after Paul Warne at Rotherham began with a 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat by Wigan at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Warne’s long association with the Millers, as a player, coach and then across six years in the dugout as manager, ended last week with his move to Derby, alongside the bulk of his backroom staff.

Joint caretaker boss and captain Richard Wood named himself in the starting XI, with Lee Peltier calling the shots from the dugout. Billy Mercer has also joined the Millers on a temporary coaching basis while chairman Tony Stewart hunts for a replacement for Warne.

Goals in either half ensured the points went to Leam Richardson’s men, who remain unbeaten on their league travels this season.

The new duo got off to the worst possible start when Wigan went ahead in the 12th minute after Charlie Wyke slipped in down the right-hand side and squared for Will Keane to blast into the roof of the net.

Wes Harding almost caught out Ben Amos with a long-range effort as Rotherham searched for a quick response.

It took great awareness and athleticism from James McClean to keep the visitors ahead as he managed to backpedal and head away Chiedozie Ogbene’s goal-bound effort.

Rotherham threatened again from the resulting set-piece and Dan Barlaser’s cross found its way to Ben Wiles, whose effort at the back post was deflected just wide.

Wood then found space in the box but headed Cohen Bramall’s corner wide.

Harding bravely got in the way of Tom Naylor’s powerful drive to deny the visitors a second before the break.

Wigan created the first opening of the second half but Max Power’s shot was blocked on its route to goal after Wyke had again caused problems down the flank.

A scrappy second half ensued with Rotherham unable to create any real chances and Wigan seemingly content to sit on their goal advantage.

Tom Eaves was brought on to give the Millers’ attack a more physical edge but it was actually Wigan posing more of a threat, particularly on the counter.

McClean almost put the game to bed with eight minutes to go after he latched onto a loose ball past Grant Hall before having his shot tipped over the bar.

The points were secured from the resulting corner, in the 84th minute, with Naylor on hand to nod in from close range after Jack Whatmough had headed the ball back into the danger zone.

The second goal snubbed out any belief left in the Millers’ players and allowed Wigan to coast through five minutes of added-on time.

Ex-Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly came off the bench late on but could not inspire a late turnaround.

In League One, James Collins’ brace saw Derby County earn a 2-0 win over Cambridge.

Jason Knight, Eiran Cashin and Conor Hourihane also started for the visitors.

Marcus Harness was among the scorers as Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich beat Portsmouth 3-2.

Richard Keogh was on the bench for the hosts, while Sean Raggett started for Pompey and Ronan Curtis came off the bench.

Club captain Sean Long scored the opening goal as Cheltenham beat Shrewsbury 2-0, while Will Ferry also started for the hosts.

Aiden O’Brien came off the bench late on for the visitors.

It was a momentous day for Danny Mandroiu, as he was substituted on to make his League One debut for Lincoln.

However, the former Shamrock Rovers man could not inspire his side to victory, as they were beaten 2-0 by Bolton, with Paudie O’Connor and Sean Roughan also in action for the visitors and Kieran Sadlier an unused sub for the hosts.

Ireland U21 winger Tyreik Wright was on target in Bradford’s defeat of Harrogate Town in the early game.

Finally, in League Two, a Paddy Madden goal helped Stockport draw 1-1 with Walsall.

Additional reporting by Press Association