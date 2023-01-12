Swansea reject two bids for Ireland striker Obafemi

SWANSEA MANAGER RUSSELL Martin has revealed that the club has rejected two bids for Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi, and insists that he has a good relationship with the striker.

Obafemi has not featured for Swansea for two months and has been previously linked with a move away to Burnley. Martin recently explained how Obafemi was not doing enough to be part of his current plans.

Speaking at a press conference today, Martin says that the club has turned down two bids for the 22-year-old.

“We’ve had bids for two of our players in Michael and Morgan [Whittaker] but they’re still our players. We’ve knocked two bids back for Michael, one for Morgan.

“There are players that will want to move on, but it has to be right for the club. The player will see what’s right for them. We’re not forced to sell anyone on the cheap or anything like that.”

It was then put to Martin that there was “dissatisfaction” towards Obafemi at the moment, which the Swans boss firmly denied. He went on to explain that they share a “brilliant relationship” and that they have both been honest about Obafemi’s position in the club.

“I’m not dissatisfied with him as a person. We maintain a brilliant relationship. We had a great chat on Tuesday, we’ve just been honest with each other. He sees there’s an opportunity for him to get to the Premier League very quickly, so I understand it.

“That’s been a source of frustration since the summer because it was there for him in the summer and it hasn’t quite come off. He hasn’t quite been able to shrug off the disappointment of that and give us everything he possibly can, not because he’s a bad person or a bad character. Some people can overcome the disappointment really well and some can’t.

“He’s not had as many games as he would have liked, he’s not had the impact we both would have liked, but there’s no breakdown in our relationship. People will make things up.

“We’re always honest with each other, I absolutely love the kid. It’s just difficult sometimes because of the situation. If we don’t get an offer that is satisfactory, we’ll get to the end of the month and we’ll have to reassess. He’ll continue to stay fit and work hard. I’m pretty sure the club that is interested in him can pay more money than we can.”

Watch the full press conference with Martin here:

