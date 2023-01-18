Manchester United's winning streak ended by stunning stoppage-time free kick

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United

MANCHESTER UNITED’S NINE-MATCH winning run came to a halt after Michael Olise’s stunning stoppage-time free-kick earned Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Erik ten Hag’s side were on course to go second in the Premier League table after Bruno Fernandes’ first-half opener.

But Olise’s late strike means they now head to leaders Arsenal on Sunday eight points adrift and missing key midfielder Casemiro, who will be suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the season late on.

United debutant Wout Weghorst nearly opened his account for his new side, directing a first-half header over the crossbar, while a brilliant stop by David De Gea denied the hosts from taking a first half lead.

Fernandes handed the visitors the lead just before the halfway point, and United seemed poised to make it 10 wins in a row in all competitions before Olise levelled.