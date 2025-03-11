‘He’s in everyone’s thoughts’ - Paul Townend remembers Michael O’Sullivan in poignant winning interview

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the late Michael O’Sullivan on the opening day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

The Cork jockey was remembered before the racing got underway, with a minute’s silence followed by a poignant round of applause.

Jockeys during a minute’s applause for Michael O’Sullivan prior to the start of the Cheltenham Festival. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Jockeys applaud during a minute’s applause for Michael O’Sullivan prior to the start of the Cheltenham Festival. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Michael O’Sullivan’s girlfriend, Charlotte Giles and his brother Alan O’Sullivan during a minute’s silence. Adam Davy / PA. Adam Davy / PA. / PA.

O’Sullivan died at the age of 24 last month, as a result of the injuries he suffered in a fall at Thurles. The Cork native had been in hospital for 10 days.

Four weeks on from his tragic passing, the Cheltenham Festival is shrouded in emotion.

O’Sullivan announced himself on the biggest racing stage in guiding Marine Nationale to Supreme Novices’ Hurdle glory two years ago. The opener was renamed in his honour for the 2025 edition, to the Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

As Paul Townend crossed the line aboard Kopek Des Bordes to win, he pointed to his Cork armband in a beautiful gesture.

While overcome with emotion in his immediate post-race interview with ITV, Townend later paid tribute to his fellow Corkman.

“Michael was a big part of our team and lived locally and he was a Cork man as well, so he’s in everyone’s thoughts every day still,” he said.

“I guess we can count ourselves lucky to have known him for the short time that we did and he was an incredible young man.”

O’Sullivan’s brother, Alan, presented Townend with his trophy.

Paul Townend is presented with the trophy after winning with Kopek Des Bordes by Alan O’Sullivan, brother of Michael O’Sullivan. Inpho. Inpho.

Charlie McCarthy, owner of Kopek des Bordes, also mentioned O’Sullivan in his own emotional interview.

“Michael O’Sullivan, the race is called after him, he lives about 20km from me, and I’ll donate this to the O’Sullivan family, because he was a wonderful jockey,” said McCarthy, who underwent surgery for cancer just 11 days ago.

Barry Connell, meanwhile, was a proud man having watched William Munny run a huge race to finish second.

“It is very poignant with the connection with Michael,” said Connell.

“He started his career in our yard as a 7lb-claiming amateur and ended the season winning the Supreme and being leading rider after the Tuesday at the Festival.

“I’d only had my licence a couple of years and we went on a magical journey together. It’s very emotional today for obvious reasons – and will be again tomorrow with Marine Nationale in the Queen Mother.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to spend a good bit of time with his family and friends over the last while and the family are all here, his girlfriend is here. I think they appreciate the support they have got from the whole racing community in Ireland and in England, it’s a great consolation for them.”

- Additional reporting from Press Association