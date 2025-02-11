Jockey Michael O’Sullivan remains in intensive care following serious fall

JOCKEY MICHAEL O’SULLIVAN remains in intensive care at Cork University Hospital following a serious fall at Thurles last week.

O’Sullivan was riding Wee Charlie for Gerard O’Leary last Thursday and was one of three fallers at the final fence in the two-mile Racing Again February 20th Handicap Chase, with two other runners badly hampered and unseating their riders.

The rest of the meeting was abandoned after the second race as the air ambulance arrived to take O’Sullivan to hospital, and it was later confirmed that he was being treated in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital.

He remains there and a Tuesday morning update on X from Dr Jennifer Pugh, chief medical officer of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: “Michael continues to receive the best of care in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital.

“Michael’s family remain overwhelmed by the support and well wishes they have received over the last number of days.”

O’Sullivan shot to prominence in 2023 when winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham aboard Marine Nationale, after also tasting Grade One glory with Barry Connell’s charge at Fairyhouse.

He had another winner at Cheltenham that year, making it an opening-day double when taking the Fred Winter with Jazzy Matty for Gordon Elliott, while the Connell-trained and owned Good Land was a Grade One scorer under O’Sullivan at the 2023 Dublin Racing Festival.