‘No change’ in Michael O’Sullivan’s condition as jockey remains in intensive care following fall

JOCKEY MICHAEL O’SULLIVAN remains in intensive care with his condition unchanged following his fall at Thurles last week, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has announced.

O’Sullivan and his mount Wee Charlie were one of three fallers at the final fence in the second race on the 6 February card.

With O’Sullivan treated on-course before being airlifted to hospital, the remainder of the meeting was abandoned.

In an update on X on Saturday, the IHRB said: “Michael’s family remain by his bedside at Cork University Hospital and continue to be very grateful for all the support which they are receiving.

“There is no change in Michael’s condition today and any updates will be communicated on behalf of the O’Sullivan family by the IHRB.”

O’Sullivan shot to prominence in 2023 when winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham aboard Marine Nationale, after also tasting Grade One glory with Barry Connell’s charge at Fairyhouse.

He had another winner at Cheltenham that year, making it an opening-day double when taking the Fred Winter with Jazzy Matty for Gordon Elliott, while the Connell-trained and owned Good Land was a Grade One scorer under O’Sullivan at the 2023 Dublin Racing Festival.