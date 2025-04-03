Advertisement
Giant of Gaelic football: the late Mick O'Dwyer. Billy SticklandInpho
Listen

Motivator, innovator, leader: What made Mick O’Dwyer great?

Listen: Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to discuss the life and legacy of the storied manager from Waterville.
5.28pm, 3 Apr 2025

IRELAND AWOKE THIS morning to the sad news of Mick O’Dwyer’s death.

Few people over the past half century, be it in sport or any other area of Irish life, have been as prominent and present, as discussed and celebrated, as O’Dwyer.

The 42 GAA Weekly relaunches today for the championship, and will broadcast free-to-air from now until the end of the hurling and football championships. Today our GAA journalists Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to discuss the scope of what O’Dwyer did – and more importantly how he did it.

What made players from the mid-1970s to the 2010 so react to this man from Waterville? How did his early years in south Kerry imbue him with a determined and innovative mind?

What kept him at the top of his game for so long? Why does his great Kerry team remain the yardstick by which all others are measured?

