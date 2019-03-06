This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Dr Harty Cup champions fall behind in injury-time, then hit winning goal and reach All-Ireland semi-final

Midleton CBS will now face Presentation Athenry at the last four stage.

By Rónán Mac Lochlainn Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 4:57 PM
50 minutes ago 1,928 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4526985
The Midleton CBS team before their recent Harty Cup final win
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
The Midleton CBS team before their recent Harty Cup final win
The Midleton CBS team before their recent Harty Cup final win
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Midleton CBS 1-14
Coláiste Eoin Stillorgan 1-12

Rónán Mac Lochlainn reports from Nowlan Park

A LAST-GASP goal from Jason Hankard rescued victory for Dr Harty Cup champions Midleton CBS this afternoon in Nowlan Park and saw them advance to the semi-finals of the Croke Cup as they accounted for Dublin’s Coláiste Eoin.

Midleton looked primed to advance at their ease as they led by five points at the three quarter mark but a stirring Coláiste Eoin comeback saw them take the lead in injury time.

However, the final word belonged to the Harty Cup winners as Ryan McCarthy’s sideline ball was deflected to the net by Hankard to complete a thrilling victory in the 6th minute of added time.

There was very little to separate the sides in the opening quarter as Hankard and Ross O’Regan were both on target for Midleton while Pádraig Puirséil and Dónal Mac Duinnsléibhe replied in kind for Coláiste Eoin.

However, McCarthy’s prowess ensured his side a narrow but deserved 0-8 to 0-6 interval lead and he continued to dominate upon the resumption as he landed four scores on the bounce to leave Midleton in control at 0-12 to 0-7 by the 45th minue.

However, their opponents battled back gamely with three points of their own and when Ó Luanacháin landed a point from deep in the 63rd minute to augment a goal by Seamus Ó Fiachna, they looked well set for victory.

However, there was to be one final sting in the tail as Hankard completed a memorable win for his side in the most thrilling of circumstances.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: R McCarthy 0-10 (0-6f, 0-2 sideline, 0-1 ‘65’), J Hankard 1-1, R O’Regan 0-2, S Quirke 0-1.

Scorers for Coláiste Eoin: S Ó Fiachna 1-3 (0-2f), P Ó Luanacháin 0-4 (0-2 ‘65’), D Mac Duinnsléibhe 0-2, D Mac Giolla Bhríde, P Puirséil, O Mac Gearailt 0-1 each.

 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Mac Lochlainn
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

