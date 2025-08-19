Advertisement
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's MNF predictions for the new Premier League season

Check out the full segment from last night’s Monday Night Football.
11.37am, 19 Aug 2025

AFTER LEEDS UNITED’S 1-0 victory over Everton at Ellan Road, Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher butted heads for their now traditional Monday Night Football season-predictions segment.

You can watch the video in full to see who the former Manchester United and Liverpool defenders earmarked as Premier League champions, relegation fodder, the player to watch, and more.

Or if you don’t quite have time to watch the full 29-minute chat, scroll beneath the YouTube link where you’ll see a graphic with all of Neville and Carragher’s predictions.

Gyqv0wqWIAIDLRW

