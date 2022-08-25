Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 25 August 2022
Montenegro star becomes Celtic's 8th summer signing

Sead Haksabanovic has agreed a five-year deal with Ange Postecoglou’s side.

By AFP Thursday 25 Aug 2022
Sead Haksabanovic (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SCOTTISH CHAMPIONS Celtic signed Montenegro international winger Sead Haksabanovic from Rubin Kazan on Thursday.

Sweden-born Haksabanovic became Celtic’s eighth summer signing after agreeing a five-year deal with Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The 23-year-old, who was formerly with West Ham, was keen to leave Russia on a permanent deal after spending the final few months of last season on loan with Djurgardens in Sweden.

“As soon as I heard that Celtic wanted me I said to my agent that he had to make it happen because this is where I want to play.’ It’s an amazing club with good players, fans and history,” Haksabanovic told Celtic TV.

“I’ve been speaking to the manager as well and we had a good chat, speaking about how he sees me as a player and how he wants me to fit into his system and everything sounded good so that was it for me.

“Of course, I’m very excited to play in the Champions League, it’s the best competition you can play in and that’s a dream for me as a kid, so to see myself playing in that is very cool.”

