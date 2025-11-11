Kerry and Clare to get 2026 byes as new Munster football seeding postponed

KERRY AND CLARE will both receive byes to the semi-finals of next year’s Munster senior football championship after provincial bosses agreed to defer seeding changes for a year.

The Munster Council agreed that the football championship seeding should continue as is in 2026, with the previous year’s provincial finalists going straight through to an open-draw semi-final.

Monday night’s move rolled back the decision taken in July, which would have seen the seedings for the next three years determined instead by the previous season’s league position.

The agreed change would have seen the two highest league finishers seeded — in this case, Kerry and Cork in 2026 — and also kept apart on opposite sides of the draw

A statement from Munster GAA confirmed that “at an online meeting of Munster Council last night, it was agreed to postpone for one year the decision taken last July to change the seeding of the Munster Senior Football Championship for 2026.

“As a result, the seeding process which has been in place in recent years will apply when the 2026 Munster Senior Football Championship draws take place on Thursday November 27th on GAA+, i.e. Kerry and Clare as the 2025 Munster finalists will receive byes to the semi-final, but could be paired against each other in an open semi-final draw.”