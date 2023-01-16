Advertisement
Ken Sutton/INPHO Tipperary will feature in the Munster Hurling League final.
# McGrath Cup
Munster pre-season football and hurling final fixture details confirmed
Silverware is up for grabs this weekend.
3 minutes ago

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the finals of the McGrath Cup and Munster Hurling League have been announced, as teams prepare to compete for silverware in early 2023.

The Cork and Limerick footballers will do battle in the McGrath Cup final on Friday night in Mallow [throw-in, 7.30pm]. The game will be shown live on TG4 Youtube and a result will be determined on the night.

The Munster Hurling League final will take place on Sunday as Cork and Tipperary square off in Páirc Uí Rinn at 3pm. There will be one other fixture in the competition on the day when Kerry and Limerick meet at Austin Stack Park in a rescheduled tie.

The game would have taken place on Tuesday had Limerick had won or drew against Cork, but their defeat to the All-Ireland champions last weekend means that this is a dead-rubber fixture.

Friday 20 January 

Munster GAA McGrath Cup Football Final – TG4 Youtube

Cork v Limerick

Venue: Mallow at 7:30pm

Result on the Day (Penalties if required after normal time)

Sunday 22 January 

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Final -Munster GAA TV

Cork v Tipperary
Venue: Páirc Uí Rinn at 3pm

Result on the Day (Penalties if required after normal time)

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League – Munster GAA TV

Kerry v Limerick
Venue: Austin Stack Park Tralee at 1pm

