Ringrose turns on the class to help Leinster secure bonus point win over Munster

MUNSTER 19

LEINSTER 34

Garry Doyle reports from Thomond Park

YOU WOULD BE forgiven for thinking this was a rugby game. In reality it was a statement. Throughout this season we’ve watched Leinster show periodic moments of weakness, against Dragons and Cardiff, then in their interpro derbies against Ulster.

Was their URC Empire about to crumble? They answered that question emphatically here against a team filled with players who had their own points to prove. For Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony, there was the need to remind people they aren’t past it; for Chris Farrell, a desire to let Andy Farrell know he is still around.

Why stop there? Last time Damien DeAllende came up against this midfield he was embarrassed. On that occasion it was Robbie Henshaw who left him with nightmares; this time it was Garry Ringrose.

The Leinster captain was inspired, scoring their first try, having a hand in the second and third. He wasn’t the only one who impressed. Jamison Gibson-Park, their scrum half, justified his selection above regular Leinster captain, Luke McGrath. More than that, he proved to Murray that Andy Farrell was right. He is Ireland’s top No9 now.

And Leinster are Ireland’s top team. No one else has won here this season but Leinster left Limerick with a bonus-point, James Lowe getting two tries, Jimmy O’Brien another, Ringrose the fourth.

The sight of Munster fans walking to the exits with six minutes left told a story a thousand words wouldn’t be able to. This was sickening for them, not just that they were beaten in their backyard, rather that they were outplayed.

The implications could be severe. Currently fourth in the URC, their chance of securing a home semi-final is in jeopardy, given how their run-in contains a trip to Belfast and an unwelcome reunion with Leinster in the Aviva.

Even more worrying is the fact that the teams behind them are in form. Edinburgh finish their campaign with a run of home fixtures while it only takes one of South Africa’s big three, the Stormers, Bulls or Sharks, to go on a charge to change the picture. In other words, if Munster don’t win two of their remaining three games, they could face an away quarter-final.

Joey Carbery after the final whistle. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

The only time they really showed a bit of a threat here was in the early stages, when they retained possession patiently, before running out of ideas. That was the chief difference. Leinster showed their ability to open a team up, particularly off their strike plays. Munster weren’t able to do that.

It was a fine game, every bit as intense as predicted, the midfield tussle being one area you couldn’t take your eyes off; the battle for the breakdown just as fascinating to observe.

Each side had their early wins, Leinster getting four breakdown penalties in the first half-an-hour, six points coming directly from this source, while their opening try also had its initial roots in a fine piece of groundwork by Josh van der Flier.

Next they went to the air, Devin Toner leaping into the Limerick sky to collect James Tracy’s lineout, before they launched a well-rehearsed strike move, Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne putting width on the attack, Ringrose adding the subtle midfield touch to allow James Lowe run clear.

While Shane Daly stopped him in his tracks 15 yards from the line, Leinster didn’t lose patience. Quite the opposite in fact, Caelan Doris going close to a score with a terrific carry before Gibson-Park and Byrne got in on the act again, each delivering sharp, precise passes to release Ringrose on the touchline. Try, Leinster.

You might be getting the impression it was all Leinster in these early stages but Munster had their moments. They were particularly good at maximising the possession they won, Carbery kicking a penalty from just inside the Leinster half after he got hit by a late tackle from Jack Conan.

That tied the scores at 3-3, minutes before Ringrose’s try. Significantly, they stopped Leinster building much momentum, Carbery kicking his second penalty shortly after the Ringrose score, while his third one also arrived just two minutes after Byrne had moved the score to 11-6.

Ross Byrne kicks a penalty. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

It was around this time that Gavin Coombes, the Munster No8, had to leave the field with an ankle injury. Considering who else they were missing – Tadhg Beirne, Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway, Dave Kilcoyne – you worried for them. Yet Carbery scored a fourth penalty to put them 12-11 up. Byrne replied to that before half-time.

The third quarter was when things changed.

First, Leo Cullen changed his entire front row on 45 minutes – even though the original selection, especially Ed Byrne – had played very well.

Their first scrum was solid and from it, Leinster ultimately scored, Ringrose again involved in the build-up before once more we saw Gibson-Park and Byrne showcase their distribution skills, Henshaw with the final pass to James Lowe who touched down.

Byrne followed up soon after with a penalty and then came their third try, scored out wide by O’Brien, Ringrose contributing to it with a quick piece of handling in midfield, Henshaw helping out thereafter.

At this stage of the game, they were approaching perfection, Caelan Doris having a stormer, Byrne controlling things, before Munster made a series of switches, Craig Casey and Ben Healy having huge impacts after their introduction.

You can credit Casey for the Munster try, finished off by De Allende, but really most of the credit here belongs to Leinster, in particular Doris and Ringrose. Lowe too deserves a mention. His second try was neatly finished. From there, Munster’s momentum died.

Scorers

Munster

Tries: De Allende

Conversions: Carbery (1/1)

Penalties: Carbery (4/4)

Leinster

Tries: Ringrose, Lowe 2, O’Brien

Conversions: Byrne (1/4)

Penalties:Byrne (4/4)

Munster: Matt Gallagher (rep: Ben Healy ’59), Calvin Nash (rep: Keith Earls ’71), Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly, Joey Carbery, Conor Murray (rep: Craig Casey ’59), Jeremy Loughman (Josh Wycherley ’69), Niall Scannell (rep: Diarmuid Barron ’55), Stephen Archer (rep: John Ryan ’55); Jason Jenkins (rep: Thomas Ahern ‘55), Fineen Wycherley, Peter O’Mahony (CAPT), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes (rep: Alex Kendellen ’28).

Leinster: Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose (CAPT), Robbie Henshaw (rep: Ciaran Frawley ’59), James Lowe, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park (rep: Luke McGrath ’64), Ed Byrne (rep: Cian Healy ’45), James Tracy (rep: Dan Sheehan ’45), Michael Ala’alatoa (rep: Tadhg Furlong ’45), Devin Toner (rep: Ross Molony ’50), Jack Dunne (rep: Josh Murphy 49-), Caelan Doris (Max Deegan ’76), Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU)