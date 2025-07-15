Munster's Champions Cup meeting with Gloucester confirmed for Páirc Úi Chaoimh

PÁIRC ÚI CHAOIMH will host Champions Cup rugby for the first time when Munster take on Gloucester at the Cork GAA ground on Saturday, 13 December.

Munster played at Páirc Úi Chaoimh last year against Crusaders and in 2022 against a South Africa XV. This is the first time the province will play there competitively, after the GAA’s Central Council granted permission in March of this year.

EPCR has today confirmed the full pool stage fixture list for the 2025/26 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

The campaign begins on the weekend of 5/6/7 December, culminating in the finals at Bilbao’s San Mamés Stadium on 22 and 23 May 2026.

Munster’s European campaign kicks off away to Premiership champions Bath at The Rec on Saturday, December 6 (8pm).

SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host Munster against Gloucester on Saturday, 13 December, at 5.30pm.

Munster travel to France to play Toulon on Sunday, 11 January, at 1pm Irish time.

The final Pool fixture sees Munster host Castres Olympique at Thomond Park on Saturday, 17 January, at 5.30pm.

Leinster begin their campaign at home to Harlequins on Saturday, 6 December with a 5:30pm kick off.

In round 2, Leinster travel to Welford Road to face Leicester Tigers in a Friday night clash on 12 December.

Ultan Dillane of La Rochelle and Leinster's Robbie Henshaw in action in January of this year. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

In January, Leinster two French opponents to round off the Pool stages.

The province renews rivalry with La Rochelle at home on Saturday, 10 January at 5:30pm.

Leinster’s final pool stage game sees them travel to Aviron Bayonnais for the first time ever on Saturday, 17 January, at 4:15pm.

Stuart Lancaster’s Connacht start their Challenge Cup campaign with a trip to Wales to face the Ospreys on Sunday 7 December at 3:15pm.

Stuart Lancaster. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Six days later, Georgian side Black Lion travel to Dexcom Stadium for what will be a first ever meeting between the sides. That game will kick-off at 8pm on Saturday 13 December.

Connacht travel to Montpellier for an 11 January tie, kick off 1pm Irish time.

Then in Galway at 8pm on Saturday 17 January, recently promoted Top 14 side Montauban take on Connacht for the first time.

Ulster kick off their Challenge Cup campaign with a home clash against Top 14 side Racing 92, on Friday 5 December.

Ulster's Tom O'Toole. Craig Watson / INPHO Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO

In round 2 the following weekend, the province will take on URC opposition in Cardiff Rugby at Arms Park in the Welsh capital.

In Ulster’s first away fixture of 2026, round 3 sees the Ulstermen take on South African side, the Cheetahs, at an unconfirmed venue in Europe on Sunday 11 January.

The pool stage will conclude with a home fixture against French Top14 side, Stade Francais, on Saturday 17 January.

