Clayton McMillan says concussion will not impact Edwin Edogbo joining Irish squad

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Clayton McMillan has moved to allay fears over the fitness of Edwin Edogbo and says the concussion issue which has ruled him out of this Friday’s clash with Dragons will not impact on him joining up with the Irish squad.

The 23-year-old, who missed his Irish call-up for the November games because of a head injury, was one of two uncapped players named by Andy Farrell in the Six Nations squad this week.

The Cobh native was stood down after presenting with concussion symptoms after impressing when he came on against Castres in the Champions Cup at the weekend.

“He obviously went undiagnosed in the game and then just presented with some post-game concussion symptoms,” said McMillan this Thursday morning. “Given his history we checked it all out and he was ruled out for the week but he’s back into training with our non-playing guys today.

“He’s actually looking pretty good so, yeah, I don’t anticipate that’s going to be a concern for him.”

It’s a big week for the Edogbo family with 21-year-old kid brother Seán set to make his Munster debut in a youthful back row against Dragons where he will link up with Ruadhán Quinn and Brian Gleeson.

“He’s not quite as big a lump as Edwin,” added McMillan. “He’s a little shorter and perhaps has a little more acceleration in his game. He’s just a different profile athlete but we’re really excited about his potential.

“He possibly could have played a number of games already this year but he got injured right at the start of the season and sort of missed his opportunity when the door was open. Then other people we think have probably performed consistently well and he’s had to bide this time to get an opportunity.

“Gifted aerially, great line out forward, he’s got foot speed and just all around good skill set so in a lot of ways there’s similarities to his brother but he’s just a slightly different profile.

“So, him along with Ruadhán Quinn and Brian Gleeson, that makes for a young but an explosive, exciting loose forward trio that everyone in the building has sort of been eager to see get out on the park and see what they can do and through sort of unavailability and a bit of injuries this week just happens to be that week.”