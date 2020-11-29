Debuts, returnees, and brothers start together as Munster name team to face Zebre at Thomond

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has named his Munster side for tomorrow’s Monday Night Lights Pro14 clash with Zebre at Thomond Park [KO 8.15pm, live on eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports 2].

There’s plenty of exciting youth in the matchday squad, with five Academy players included. Josh Wycherly makes his second start of the campaign, and does so alongside his brother, Fineen, with former Ireland U20 star Seán French and fellow rising talent Jack Daly both in line for Pro14 debuts from the bench.

JJ Hanrahan’s return to the number 10 comes as one of eight changes, while Chris Cloete’s also makes his comeback from a neck injury. Cloete joins the in-form Gavin Coombes and Jack O’Donoghue in the back row.

Dan Goggin and Damian de Allende form a new centre partnership, with Matt Gallagher named to start at fullback and Billy Holland captaining the side from the second row alongside the older Wycherley brother. Meanwhile, Nick McCarthy makes his first start of the season.

Prop Liam O’Connor returns from a calf injury to take his place on the bench for his first inclusion since December 2019, with young talent Thomas Ahern and Ben Healy also among the replacements.

Tomorrow night, van Graan’s Munster side look to continue their strong start to the season that has seen the southern province win all six of their opening fixtures. They’re currently 11 points clear atop Conference B.

📢 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | The Munster #GuinnessPRO14 side to face Zebre @thomondstadium for #MondayNightRugby has been named.



See full team details ⤵️ #MUNvZEB #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 29, 2020

Munster:

15. Matt Gallagher

14. Calvin Nash

13. Dan Goggin

12. Damian de Allende

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Nick McCarthy

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Billy Holland — captain

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Chris Cloete

8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Keynan Knox

19. Thomas Ahern

20. Jack Daly

21. Craig Casey

22. Ben Healy

23. Seán French.