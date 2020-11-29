BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 29 November 2020
Debuts, returnees, and brothers start together as Munster name team to face Zebre at Thomond

Johann van Graan has shown his hand for tomorrow’s Pro14 clash.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 12:42 PM
Munster boss Johann van Graan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has named his Munster side for tomorrow’s Monday Night Lights Pro14 clash with Zebre at Thomond Park [KO 8.15pm, live on eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports 2].

There’s plenty of exciting youth in the matchday squad, with five Academy players included. Josh Wycherly makes his second start of the campaign, and does so alongside his brother, Fineen, with former Ireland U20 star Seán French and fellow rising talent Jack Daly both in line for Pro14 debuts from the bench.

JJ Hanrahan’s return to the number 10 comes as one of eight changes, while Chris Cloete’s also makes his comeback from a neck injury. Cloete joins the in-form Gavin Coombes and Jack O’Donoghue in the back row. 

Dan Goggin and Damian de Allende form a new centre partnership, with Matt Gallagher named to start at fullback and Billy Holland captaining the side from the second row alongside the older Wycherley brother. Meanwhile, Nick McCarthy makes his first start of the season.

Prop Liam O’Connor returns from a calf injury to take his place on the bench for his first inclusion since December 2019, with young talent Thomas Ahern and Ben Healy also among the replacements.

Tomorrow night, van Graan’s Munster side look to continue their strong start to the season that has seen the southern province win all six of their opening fixtures. They’re currently 11 points clear atop Conference B.

Munster:

15. Matt Gallagher
14. Calvin Nash
13. Dan Goggin
12. Damian de Allende
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Nick McCarthy

1. Josh Wycherley
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Billy Holland — captain
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Chris Cloete
8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Liam O’Connor
18. Keynan Knox
19. Thomas Ahern
20. Jack Daly
21. Craig Casey
22. Ben Healy
23. Seán French.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

